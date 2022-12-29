Boro's New Year's clash with National League North leaders Darlington is a record-breaking sell-out

Scarborough Athletic v Darlington will be played in front of a sell-out Flamingo Land Stadium crowd

The game kicks off at 1pm at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Monday.

Darlington will be eyeing revenge after Michael Coulson’s late strike earned Boro a 3-2 win in a Boxing Day thriller.

Athletic confirmed on their website: “Our match against Darlington on Monday 2 January is now sold out.

“We will have a record breaking crowd at the Flamingo Land Stadium for this fixture!

“Taking into account the gaps required for segregation, the capacity was set at 3,205. Including season pass holders, there will be just over 2,370 Boro fans at the game.

“Darlington sold their full allocation of 820, a figure agreed between the clubs after they offered Boro supporters 875 tickets for the game in Darlington.

“Boro supporters will enter the ground via two entrances at the southern end of the ground as well as the clubhouse entrance (section B only).

A packed Flamingo Land Stadium will take in the derby action this Monday PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

"Darlington supporters will use the gate at the northern end of the ground, next to the car park. More information will be released before the game.

“Be wary of people claiming they have tickets for sale online, this is very likely a scam.”

Last Monday, former Boro striker Jacob Hazel put Darlington in front before goals from Kieran Glynn and Dom Tear saw the Seadogs take a 2-1 half-time lead.

