Dom Tear put Boro ahead in their final away league game of the season at relegated Telford.

On a glorious afternoon in Shropshire, in a fabulous stadium, with a superb playing surface and roared on by a vociferous band of supporters who created a brilliant atmosphere, Boro never really got on top, writes Steve Adamson.

Rlegated Telford deserved a share of the spoils from a match that never reached great heights, but was keenly contested with chances at both ends.

Skipper Will Thornton and Ryan Qualter both won a number of important headers at the back, Bailey Gooda blocked a Luke Rowe shot and Joe Cracknell punched away an in -swinging corner from Rowe.

In Boro attacks a Lewis Maloney corner was headed wide by Gooda, Maloney hoisted a free-kick forward, Thornton headed on, and Ash Jackson volleyed goal-wards, but Harry Flowers got his body in the way to block.

On 31 minutes from a long throw from Jackson, a scramble developed, and the hard-working Jake Charles had his shot cleared off the line by Luke Rowe.

Charles then battled for possession and passed to Kieran Glynn, whose cross-shot drifted past the far post.

Telford were on top just before the interval, Byron Moore volleyed inches wide, Montel Gibson had a fierce shot beaten away by Cracknell, and from a Luke Burke cross, Gibson swivelled to fire narrowly wide, then Rowe played a through-ball to Gibson, but Thornton got in a great tackle to halt his run on goal.

Kieran Weledji was pushed forward in the second half, and when he was fouled 25 yards out in the centre of goal, Maloney sent the free-kick over the four-man wall, but the ball dipped inches over the bar.

Kai Williams fired over for Telford, then a long kick upfield from keeper Joe Young sent Gibson through, but Cracknell did well to save with his legs at the near post, and Gooda blocked a fierce strike from Williams.

Gooda then rose to head a Maloney corner just over, Glynn glanced his header wide from a Danny Greenfield cross, and a Maloney cross was headed wide by Will Thornton, who had a terrific game.

On 69 minutes Williams blasted a shot against the Boro bar, and from the rebound, Cracknell dived to push Brad Bood’s shot round the post.

Boro went ahead on 73 minutes when Weledji was brought down just outside the area to the right, and Maloney floated the free-kick into the goalmouth, where Dom Tear lunged forward to power home a diving header just inside the far post.

The hosts fought back strongly, Qualter hacking clear a low ball into the box from Jamie Allen, before they equalised on 82 minutes when Williams sent a cross to the back post, and Montel Gibson rose to head home.

In the last few minutes Telford dominated possession, but Boro defended soundly, and the visitors almost snatched a late winner when Gooda sent a ball forward towards Weledji, and keeper Young raced out of his area to head clear, with the ball dropping to Ryan Watson, whose spectacular 40-yard shot flew narrowly wide.

TELFORD - Young, Allen, Bood, Cameron, Flowers, Rowe, Ekpolo, Gibson, Moore, Williams, Burke

BORO - Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Gooda, Thornton, Qualter, Heslop, Maloney, Charles (Tear 56), Glynn, Greenfield (Watson 66)

REFEREE - Michael Crusham

GOALS - TELFORD - Montel Gibson 82; BORO - Dom Tear 73

YELLOW CARDS - TELFORD - Byron Moore, Nathan Cameron; BORO - Jake Charles

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Kieran Weledji