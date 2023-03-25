Boro striker Jake Charles puts in some defensive work by heading the ball clear during the loss to Southport PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

The return of midfield ace Kieran Glynn from suspension, and strong displays from Bailey Gooda and Simon Heslop were positives, but for long periods Boro never really looked threatening, in stark contrast to last Saturday’s superb performance that earned them a draw away at play-off rivals Chester, writes Steve Adamson.

Jono Greening’s side actually made a bright start when Glynn, who enjoyed a successful loan spell with Southport in 2019, skipped past three defenders and laid off to Michael Coulson, whose shot was palmed away by veteran 41-year-old keeper Tony McMillan, then Glynn sent a through ball to Coulson, who was halted by a terrific tackle from Keenan Quansah.

A dipping left-wing cross from the lively Alex Wiles dropped just over the bar, and Jake Charles flicked his header wide from an Ash Jackson cross.

Skipper Michael Coulson holds the ball up for the home side.

Southport then enjoyed a good spell, Quansah flashed a shot past the far post, Joe Cracknell twice saved strikes from Connor Heath, and another Heath shot went narrowly wide.

Just before the interval a scramble developed following a long throw into the visiting goalmouth from Ash Jackson, with both Heslop and Will Thornton having shots blocked.

Boro also started the second half brightly, Glynn firing narrowly past the right-hand post, and Wiles latching onto a pass from Heslop, and sending a low shot towards the bottom left corner, but keeper McMillan dived to push the ball away.

Southport then broke from defence, when Tyler Walton raced from the halfway line and clinically fired past the oncoming Cracknell to open the scoring on 54 minutes.

Kieran Glynn, who was Boro's man of the match, is fouled by a Southport player.

A succession of free-kicks and yellow cards added to the crowd’s frustrations, but a couple of surging runs from Glynn brightened up proceedings, and from one of these, he was fouled 25 yards out, and Lewis Maloney’s free-kick was was tipped over by keeper McMiIlan from just under the bar.

Boro carved out some decent chances late on, Glynn set up Heslop, whose shot brought out a good save from McMillan, then Glynn back-heeled into the path of Ryan Watson, but Southport’s impressive skipper Adam Anson made a great block.

McMillan then smothered a shot from Coulson, but right at the death the visitors should have added a second goal, when Niall Watson broke forward and passed inside to Heath who was one-on-one with Cracknell, but the Boro keeper did well to save with his legs.

BORO - Cracknell, Weledji (Maloney 64), Jackson, Gooda, Thornton, Qualter, Coulson, Heslop, Charles (Greenfield 64), Glynn, Wiles (R,Watson 75)

SOUTHPORT - McMillan, J.Doyle, C.Doyle, Anson, Adams (Carberry 89), Munro, Walton, Heath, Quansah, Hmami (N.Watson 78), Bainbridge (Oliver 52)

REFEREE - Harry Jones

GOAL - SOUTHPORT - Tyler Walton 54

YELLOW CARDS - BORO - Heslop, Qualter, Gooda, Glynn, Jackson; SOUTHPORT - Hmami, Munro, Walton