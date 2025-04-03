Boss Alec Coulson eyes North Riding FA Challenge Cup hat-trick for Edgehill

North Riding FA Challenge Cup hat-trick is the target for Edgehill

​Edgehill FC will be looking to complete a hat-trick of North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup final wins when they take on North Ormesby at the county headquarters in Stokesley on Wednesday, April 9, 7.45pm kick-off.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Alec Coulson’s team are flying high at the top of the Championship North table in their first season in the Right Car East Riding County Football League, and are only a win away from securing the title. Edgehill were one of several Scarborough sides who joined the East Riding League after the Scarborough & District Saturday League folded last year.

Edgehill, who head into the final looking to make it three successes on the trot, face a North Ormesby side who have just gone top of the North Riding Football League first division, the same division as Whitby Fishermen’s Society, and have hit a vein of very good form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coulson said: “It will be a tough test for us that’s for sure.

Kieran Link in action for Edgehill earlier this season. Photo by Alec Coulson

"I don’t know a lot about them just what people are telling me that they are an aggressive side.

"I’m more than confident we can match them in that department and hopefully our quality will shine through.

“Going into the final we have a couple of players on holiday, so the squad might not be as big as it could be. It’s a shame it’s a Wednesday all the way up there and it being on their doorstep - so we are up against it.

“On a positive note we have no injury worries and a lot of experience throughout the squad. Fingers crossed we can bring the trophy home to Scarborough once again.”