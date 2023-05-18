Edgehill celebrate winning their fifth and final trophy of the 2022-23 season, the District FA Cup, after beating Whitby Fishermen. Photo by Richard Ponter.

The Edgehill hot-shots also won the Scarborough & District League, the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup, League Trophy and Harbour Cup to wrap up a stunning campaign.

Coulson said: “It’s been an honour and privilege to run the first team this season, what a great set of committed lads we have. Not just the firsts but the reserves as well, Cleggy’s (reserves boss Steve Clegg) regularly had four or five subs.

“We’ve both worked really hard over the years ensuring the club is run correctly, ensuring young lads get involved with the reserves to feed the first team. Most of the first team have been at the club seven or eight years at least, we have some loyal players.

From left, Edgehill boss Alec Coulson, with assistants Joel Ramm and Wayne Aziz, with their trophy haul from the 2023-24 campaign.

“I started playing for the club at 14 and in my memory I think it’s the most successful season ever, six trophies between both teams (the reserves won the Frank White Trophy) is an outstanding achievement no matter the standard of the local league. We could have easily lost two finals to Itis Itis and West Pier - if both of these teams could consistently turn out their cup final teams the league might have had a different winner. That is the main difference really, consistency.”

Coulson was quick to praise the team effort behind the scenes, saying: “I must thank Joel Ramm and Wayne Aziz who’ve helped me tremendously throughout the season. I’ve missed s couple of games and they stepped up.

“My wife Donna helps me massively as well as washing the first-team kit, Megan (Wayne’s partner) has also helped out. With Cleggy washing the reserves kit, it really is a team effort."

Coulson is optimistic about the club’s future, adding: “The average age of our reserves is very young, there are about six who are 16-17 among the squad along with more 18/19-year-olds. Some will be among the first team soon.

The next generation of Edgehill stars impressed for the reserves as they won the Frank White Trophy final.

"Also we have plenty of sons of ex-players playing now, Joe and Marshall (Paul Nock), Kasey (Steve Clegg), Harley (Matthew Burling), Ethan (Darren Hodgson), Lloyd (Dave Henderson), Liam and Robbie (Alec Coulson), Ryder (Ricky Greening), Jake (Jamie Gallagher), Joel (Les Ramm), Harrison (Steve McCausland), Alex (Sean Chapman) and Max (Paul Wright). We really are a family club.”​

