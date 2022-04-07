Lewis Dennison netted from the spot for Brid Town in the 2-0 win against Ossett United Photo by Dom Taylor

The Seasiders defeated Ossett United 2-0 at Queensgate on Saturday, but they suffered a 4-1 loss at home on Tuesday night against Brighouse Town, though a very early red card for Benn Lewis ruined Brid’s hopes of a midweek win.

Player-manager Agnew said: “I think if we apply ourselves properly at Stockton Town on Saturday we can get something from that game.

“I think the fact that is on a 3G pitch will also really suit our way of playing.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We sometimes play a lot better against the sides up there at the top of the league so let’s hope we can do so again.

“After this we have the massive double against Sheffield and Pickering Town over the Easter period.

“These sides all pose their different challenges but if we can beat Sheffield we can put ourselves well clear of the relegation zone.”

Agnew was delighted with his team’s display against Ossett on Saturday.

Benn Lewis, left, was sent off early in the 4-1 home loss against Brighouse Town Photo by Dom Taylor

He added: “The lads put in a great performance against Ossett and we were always in control of the game.

“We said to the lads before the Tuesday night game that they had to just go out and do that again, work hard and if they tired after Saturday we can bring on fresh legs from the bench when needed.

“But after a few minutes that went out of the window when Benn Lewis handled the ball on the line, got sent off and they scored the penalty.

“Despite being down to 10 men we stuck to our task well, they got a second with another mistake as there was some hesitancy with Matty Dixon whether to go for a pass affected by the win.

“I said to the lads at the break to keep going as they had created several chances in the opening 45 minutes and we started the second half well only for an error by skipper Pete Davidson, an underhit pass across goal, to let them in for a goal.

“But once again we kept going, had an effort spectacularly cleared off the line before we finally got a goal back through Andy Norfolk and then they got a fourth late on.

“I did not lose my temper with the boys afterwards as they had given their all and I was proud of how they worked for each other.

“This work ethic is a massive positive for us ahead of the four matches we have left to play this season

“I was disappointed with Benn and let him know, he said it was a moment of madness, and while I can understand that in the closing minutes when it comes so early on it really hits you hard.”