Boss Brett Agnew urges Bridlington Town to carry fine recent form into crucial Brighouse match

Matty Plummer in action during his second debut for Bridlington Town

Boss Brett Agnew is hoping the confidence gained from being just 10 seconds from beating leaders Liversedge - and a 3-0 cup win over Sculcoates - can help Bridlington Town win on Saturday.

Last Saturday, Town suffered late heartbreak as Liversedge snatched a last-gasp 2-2 draw, but Brid followed this up with a home win against Sculcoates in the ERCFA Senior Cup quarter-final on Tuedsay night.

Brid head into this Saturday’s league clash at home to Brighouse Town knowing that a win could be a huge step towards securing their Division East status for another season.

Danny Earl gets the ball off the keeper to lead up to Bridlington Town's second goal.

Agnew said: “I was gutted for the lads when Liversedge scored the goal 10 seconds from time on Saturday.

“Liversedge were always going to come back at us and they brought more big, strong lads on as subs to salvage something.

“They got the first goal with 10 minutes to go but we then defended well and looked to be hanging on for a win but then the board went up for five minutes stoppage time.

“This angered me as at the most there should only have been three minutes of added time and when the board went up I had a bad feeling they were going to nick a second goal.

“If you told me before kick-off we would get a point I would have taken it but being so close to a three-point haul only for another refereeing decision to rob us was annoying, as against Worksop and Marske poor refereeing cost us too.”

Agnew now believes that Brighouse on Saturday is a vital game for the Seasiders.

He said: “Saturday against Brighouse is now massive for us. If we play as we have in the last three games then we can pick up some points and get clear of the drop-zone.

“We then have no league games for three weeks so we then have to see how the league places settle down, so it is crucial we get a win Saturday heading into this break.”

On Saturday Andy Norfolk was dragged down in the penalty area just two minutes in and Lewis Dennison stepped up and slotted home the penalty. Danny Earl’s well-taken goal doubled the hosts’ lead going into the break.

The game changed, however, when the dangerous Earl was forced off on 66 minutes.

This was followed by a surge of Liversedge pressure which resulted in Kurt Harris heading in on 81 minutes.

Despite Brid’s best efforts, Liversedge’s pressure proved too much as Joe Walton netted with the last kick of the game.

Tuesday’s cup game saw Jack Bulless put Town ahead after five minutes and the win was sealed thanks to Dennison goals on 35 and 36 minutes.

The Seasiders will now play host to HPL side Pocklington Town in the semi-final on Tuesday March 1, 7.30pm ko.

Agnew added: “I was impressed how the lads stuck to the instructions, as I had said let’s get the game killed off first half then we can control it in the second and make changes.

“Sculcoates gave it a good go and played proper football out from the back and kept going despite going 3-0 down in the first half.