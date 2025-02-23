Boss Gary Liddle feels Prescot Cables “wanted it more” as Whitby Town lose 1-0 on the road

Whitby Town boss Gary Liddle was disappointed with his team after their 1-0 loss at Prescot. Photo by Owen Cox

Gary Liddle was left feeling that Prescot Cables 'wanted it more' after his Whitby Town side fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Auto Centre Safety Stadium on Saturday.

Town were unable to cap off what had been an otherwise positive week where they had taken four points from tough outings against Leek Town and Hebburn Town, conceding a converted penalty right on the stroke of half time in Merseyside against a Prescot side sat just above them in the table heading into this encounter, writes Liam Ryder.

The Seasiders pushed for an equaliser in the second half, sending on Assistant Manager Jason Kennedy for extra height alongside Matthew Tymon, Mitchell Curry and Layton Watts in what was effectively a front four, but it wasn't to be for Liddle's side.

And Liddle, who stepped into the managerial hot-seat in October, admitted that although a draw would have been a fair result, it was the home side who had that little bit extra desire.

A bandaged Jason Kennedy pushes on for the leveller for Blues. Photo by Owen Cox

"I just felt that they wanted it a little more," he said. "They got to the majority of their clearances and second balls, and won their duels, but I felt we came away from the positive start we had to the game as the first half went on.

"We felt that the only way they were going to trouble us was off their set plays, which is how they like to play. Ultimately it took a penalty, which they converted, to win the game.

"In the second half, we went a little bit more direct, but the same goes again in that they got their heads in where it mattered and the ball wouldn't quite drop for us.

"We've had a tough week physically but luckily results around us went our way so we've not had any further damage done as such but we know we're still in there, however we are bitterly disappointed to come away with a loss."

Layton Watts in action for Whitby. Photo by Owen Cox

The big call that referee Barry Lamb had to make came in the 44th minute after Kasper Williams sent a Prescot player tumbling right on the edge of the area.

It was adjudged that the challenge was just inside the 18-yard box and Liddle didn't have any complaints about the decision which ultimately cost his side what could have been viewed as a useful point.

"It was definitely a foul," Liddle admitted. "I think there was a grey area as to whether or not it was going to be a free-kick or a penalty, I think he was a bit indecisive on that initially, but ultimately he came to the right decision.

"You look at things where that came from and there's a lot that we could have done better in the build-up to that penalty. That's where we're at as a side at the moment and it's why we are where we are in the league.

"When you're down there, those things tend not to go for you and that proved to be the case again."

With just 11 Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division games remaining, Town's focus has to be on a strong end to the season. Liddle believes results against the likes of Prescot show that the Seasiders are still far from safe, despite sitting outside the division's relegation zone for the time being.

Liddle's side have shown that are capable of putting in strong performances, even against the stronger sides in the league, but he is prepared for a difficult battle at home to Worksop Town next weekend.

"Worksop are a really good team fighting at the top end in the play-offs," he said. "They'll come to us full of confidence after their win against Workington.

"It'll be a tough game for us. They gave us a hard night at their place back in November, with us losing 3-0, and they have some physical lads too which is something we made a point about in the dressing room following the Prescot game.

"It doesn't get any easier and we certainly need to stand up and be counted, and, on the flip side, we need to hopefully be able to play our style and have some goals on the day to hopefully get a win under out belts."