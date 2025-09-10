Jake Charles scored the leveller for Whitby Town as they fought back for a 1-1 home draw with Stockton Town. Photo by Brian Murfield

Gary Liddle expressed his pride following Whitby Town's 1-1 draw with Stockton Town at the Towbar Express Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders made it three games unbeaten in all competitions against last season's play-off semi-finalists, with Jake Charles' equaliser just ahead of half-time proving decisive to ensure Town came away with a point.

Michael Sweet had given the visitors a fourth-minute lead as Stockton came out the traps flying, however once the game settled down Whitby were able to take advantage of a promising attacking spell.

"The lads showed a lot of bravery," said Liddle. "I think we showed a lot of character as we didn't have the ideal start, being 1-0 down after just a matter of minutes.

"We had a little tweak in shape after that and we had a good spell where we really got on top of them and capitalised on the problems we caused with the new shape in that midfield area. We were really in the ascendency.

"To go in and get that equaliser was great for us and it became all to play for in the second half.

"It did feel like a basketball game, the lads are knackered. I'm really proud of the lads, proud of the points we've picked up over the last few games.

"I think it's the best performance we've had with the ball throughout the season and the lads deserve huge credit for that."

Charles' leveller with 40 minutes on the clock was his first goal of the season in just his second start following hamstring problems, but Liddle's faith was rewarded.

The Whitby boss was delighted to see his change come off, and was also pleased for Charles on a personal level.

"I felt, knowing how Stockton would play, that Charles' strength in taking players away would benefit us. With that, it caused us huge spaces to get on the ball and cause problems.

"Jake got his goal which was great for him going forward."