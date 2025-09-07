Boss Gary Liddle relieved to see Whitby Town return to winning ways with 1-0 success at Ilkeston

Aaron Haswell celebrates his goal as Whitby Town earned a 1-0 win on the road at Ilkeston. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Gary Liddle expressed a sense of relief as his Whitby Town side returned to winning ways in the Pitching In Northern Premier League at Ilkeston Town on Saturday.

​The Seasiders arrived at the Microlise New Manor Ground on the back of a trio of consecutive defeats against FC United of Manchester, Hyde United and Hebburn Town respectively.

But following the previous Saturday's 2-1 Emirates FA Cup triumph at Lancaster City, spirits were high and this showed with a fantastic start to the game when Aaron Haswell opened the scoring after just four minutes.

"There was a little bit of pressure on us, not so much overall, but with our league form having lost the last three," boss Liddle said.

Harley Dawson on the ball for Whitby. Photo by Owen Cox

"As manager, it's always playing on mind a bit but I didn't mention it before the game to the lads because ultimately we came into the game on the back of a really good FA Cup victory.

"We had a bit of momentum going into it and with the way the game panned out we're just happy to come away with three points from a tough place to go to. To come off with three points and clean sheet are important. Three points is three points and that's all that matters."

Haswell's goal came on the back of some really fast, positive build-up play which ultimately resulted in fellow wing-back Connor Smith slipping the ball through to the goalscorer with a precise through ball.

This was versatile Haswell's first goal of the 2025/26 campaign, and one that ultimately proved decisive, albeit when it was eleven against eleven ahead of Thomas Marshall's first-half sending-off.

Whitby Town in action. Photo by Owen Cox

"The point I made in the dressing room was for us to have a little bit of bravery and belief," Liddle said.

"We train on a Tuesday and Thursday and in possession games, the passing and movement that we have is great to watch, but we probably haven't shown that yet this season, and that goal was probably the first time in a game where we were actually able to show a little bit of composure.

"It was a great pass from one wing-back to the other and Haswell scored which was great to see.

"It gave us something to hang on to even though we could have scored more with the Ilkeston sending off, but I'm happy with three points which is the main thing.”