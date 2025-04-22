Boss Jono Greening confident that Scarborough Athletic’s board of directors and North Yorkshire Council will find solution to pitch problems

Jono Greening thanks the fans after the win against Darlington. Photo by Richard Ponter

​Boro boss Jono Greening has full confidence that the club’s board of directors along with North Yorkshire Council will find a solution to the current problems regarding their home pitch.

Greening said after the 1-0 win against Darlington: ​"The club is massive to a lot of people, I’m sure the chairman and directors are going to find the best solution for the team.

"I just said to all the players all we can do is put in good performances, show that we care, and try to win games of football, we have probably got the easiest bit of it and we are there to support everyone behind the scenes to try and find a solution and a way forward and I am sure we will do that over the next three or four weeks.

"I have got all my trust in the chairman and board to come up with a solution with North Yorkshire Council, there’s got to be a solution, at the end of the day we all want this club to go further and strive to be better and we obviously need their help to get it done.

"I said to the boys, wherever it is, if it’s here next season, if we get to play another season here on this pitch or if we have to go and groundshare somewhere we’ll give it a hell of a shot and a proper go at promotion again like you always do at the start of a season, nothing will change for us it is just about winning games of football and trying to do well in all the cups.

"It was nice to applaud the fans after the final whistle for all their support this year.

"We reminded the players before the game how important today is, there was going to be a big crowd down to support them and wanted to show that they have got a team they can be proud of, I think we definitely have that.

"Wally (Jack Waldron) is a great kid, he is here on loan but he absolutely loves it here and he celebrated like mad.

"Kieza’s (Kieran Weledji) was a great finish though he probably shouldn’t have been that high up as he was playing right-back! His grandad died a couple of days ago so I think he celebrated up to him after scoring.

"I was really pleased with the efforts of the lads, it was really important.

"We said to the lads before the game we want to put on a good performance and win the game and the lads have delivered.

"Darlington started well first 5 or 10 minutes and caused us a few problems so we had to change shape, but I think once we changed shape we got into the game and played some good stuff but I thought the second half the performance was miles better.

"We asked them at half-time to increase the tempo a little bit, press a little bit harder, and a little bit quicker and we did that very well second half, moved the ball a lot better and caused them loads of problems and it was nice to get that goal when we did.

"I thought our back four was excellent, I think Will (Thornton) got the man of the match as well, he got a real bad knock on his knee early in the first half and we weren’t too sure he would come out for the second half but he soldiered on."