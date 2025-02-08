Boss Jono Greening signs new deal with Scarborough Athletic until end of the 2027-28 season
A club statement said: “Since taking charge in 2021, Jono has been instrumental in the club’s progress, guiding Boro to promotion and establishing us as a competitive force in the National League North.
“His leadership, vision, and commitment to developing a strong team ethos have been key to our continued growth both on and off the pitch.”
Boro chairman Trevor Bull said: “Jono’s passion for this club is clear for everyone to see. His work ethic, ambition, and belief in what we’re building here made this an easy decision.
"We’re thrilled to have him leading the team for the foreseeable future.”
On signing his new deal, Jono added: “Scarborough Athletic is a special club, and I’m proud to continue this journey.
"The fans, the players, and everyone behind the scenes make this place what it is. We’ve achieved a lot, but there’s still plenty more to come!”
Jono’s commitment to the club will be demonstrated as he takes charge of his 200th game as Boro boss in Saturday afternoon’s clash against Alfreton Town at the Scarborough Sports Village.