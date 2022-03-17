Boss Lee Bullock urges Blues to build on Witton win with success against leaders Buxton

Blues top scorer Jacob Hazel scored the first goal against Witton

The Seasiders welcome Steve Cunningham’s side to the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm), writes Liam Ryder.

Following the weekend’s victory over Witton - just their fourth Northern Premier League Premier Division win since the turn of the year - the Blues maintained their three-point gap to fifth-placed Warrington who occupy the final play-off spot.

Bullock was heavily impressed with his side’s win at Wincham Park, in what he described as a “must-win” match in their bid to climb into the league’s top five.

“We worked hard all over the pitch,” Bullock said. “We were better than our opposition and it was a pleasing performance. It had been said that it was a must-win game and the lads got a really good three points.

“It was quite a comfortable second half barring one moment where we switched off on the counter-attack and Shane (Bland) made a save.”

Ahead of Saturday’s tie with the leaders, Bullock believes that his team can raise their game as they have done against high-flyers, particularly at home, this season.

He said: “We know that the lads will be on it and they’ll give it their all.

Whitby Town in action