Boss Mike Thompson aims to make winning start for Bridlington Town in FA Cup clash with Whitley Bay

Bridlington Town striker Ali Aydemir in action against Hull City U23s Photos by Dom Taylor

Standing in his way will be Northern League Division One side Whitley Bay in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round tie at Queensgate, 3pm kick-off, writes Ben Edwards.

Though the hosts go into the game following a 4-2 defeat at home to Hull City Under 23s in their final pre-season game, Thompson says he is pleased with his team’s efforts this pre-season.

Saturday’s outing proved to be Brid’s only pre-season defeat, picking up two wins and three draws in their previous five fixtures.

Benn Lewis on the ball for Brid Town v Hull City Under-23s

The most notable result was a 3-0 win against Newcastle Benfield, in which three second-half goals secured a promising win for Town.

Thompson took over from Brett Agnew this summer, following the club’s dramatic, last-minute escape from relegation. As such, a complete rebuild took place, with only seven players being retained.

Twelve players were brought to the club, the most recent of which were keeper Ben Crosher and striker Jake Martindale, both following successful pre-season trials.

Bridlington should have a full strength squad available, with key players who had been unavailable returning including new skipper Matty Plummer, Jack Griffin and Lewis Dennison.

As for the visitors, they got off to a good start to their league season with a 2-0 win at home against Penrith.

Brid will be the first away trip of the competitive season for Nick Gray’s side.

Pre-season was mixed for Bay, as they played six games, five of which were away from home. They managed two wins, a draw and three losses.