Boss Mike Thompson praises Bridlington Town players after 2-0 home win against Hallam

Kasper Williams opened the scoring for Brid in the win at home to Hallam. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town boss Mike Thompson was delighted with how his side rallied from a sluggish start to hit top gear and earn a third successive NPL East win on Saturday, beating Hallam 2-0 at Queensgate.

Tom Allan struck the post early on before Casey Stewart, Jake Day and Matty Dixon all went close.

Brid finally made the breakthrough on 42 minutes when Kasper Williams fired home from close-range.

Early in the second half, Casey Stewart doubled the lead after running onto Michael Coulson’s through-ball and calmly slotting into the bottom corner.

Casey Stewart sealed the win for Brid with their second on Saturday. Photo by TCF Photography

Town boss Thompson said: “We started really poor, for 20, 25 minutes and it’s really frustrating as, on the back of two really good results, we have asked the boys to play in a certain way and to play in certain areas of the pitch and it just felt like our quality on the ball was lacking.

"Don’t get me wrong the conditions were not conducive to that, we had a centre-half and a left-back that could not see the ball in the first half for the sun, and the wind was bang in our faces so it wasn’t great from that point of view,.

"But the boys rallied and we found ourselves in front, which I think we deserved on the run of play for the last 15 minutes of the half so we got ourselves in at half-time and talked about how we could do things a little bit better in the second half and to a man I think we executed that really well.

"We were braver on the ball, we took a pass, we knew where we could find space against a team like Hallam that can be open and we found that in the second half.

"I’ve got to give it to the boys they’ve been outstanding for the past few weeks and I think that’s our seventh clean sheet in 14, so we are doing something right in that respect and it’s a mentality and an attitude that I love from the boys, and its not just the back four and Dashy it’s the way we defend and we do it very, very well, so another clean sheet, two goals and three points, it’s everything

"We do create a lot of chances, I think Jake (Day) has just had too much time he's gone through one on one and had too much time, he had a chance in the first half where the keeper pulled off a great save and Mike (Coulson) has had a couple of opportunities as well.

"There was a frustrating one with Ahmed (Salam) in the first half I think it is a cast-iron penalty, Ahmed is not going down there through one on one and it’s not fallen our way but we've got the second goal, Casey (Stewart) has done very well to ghost off the back of his marker and he has been really composed to slot that one away.”

Thompson was quick to praise the 411 crowd which flocked to the Mounting Systems Stadium for the clash.

The boss added: "It’s brilliant, I played here in front of 100-120 so it is fab, the young lads who come week in and week out and bang the drum, and the boys feel it.

"When the numbers are up to the 450 and 500s it is a great place to play football and playing at home is a privilege, the pitch is great and we want backing from the supporters and we are getting it, so if we can get a decent product on the pitch my hope is that they will keep coming. We love the support, from the young ones all the way to the established guys.”