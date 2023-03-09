Boss Nathan Haslam impressed by Whitby Town after 0-0 home draw with high-flyers Radcliffe

Aaron Braithwaite slides in for Whitby Town during the goalless draw at home to Radcliffe. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

But the NPL Premier Division result was overshadowed by a red card in stoppage time for Blues sub Brad Fewster.

Haslam said: "I thought we played the conditions really well, as the game went on we got stronger, we had some half-chances and we had the one-on-one chance and I think on the balance of play we were the better team.

"But we will take the draw, it is a clean sheet and we have taken points off a team from near the top of the table.”

Haslam was confused as to why striker Fewster was shown a red card in stoppage time.

He said: "It wasn’t a red card in my thoughts and I think for everyone else in the ground it wasn’t a red card.

"Brad’s entitled to go for a 50/50, he connected with the ball and the only person who thought it was a sending-off was the referee.

"I suppose that’s the only decision that matters and we now miss Brad for three games which is disappointing, I think it is a poor decision.

“it’s a huge miss for us as we haven’t got the biggest squad and losing a player of Brad’s calibre is massive for us, but it’s a squad game so the fact he won’t be involved for the next few games gives someone else a chance.”

The Blues boss has been boosted by securing Jamie Bramwell and Aaron Braithwaite’s return recently, both on loan from League Two side Grimsby Town.

Haslam said: "They are two outstanding players with great attitudes who are a credit to Grimsby Town.

"They have come in here, first three months outstanding and the fact that they have wanted to come back and Grimsby have trusted us with them.

"It tells you a lot about the boys because this is a hard level of football to play at, and for an 18-year-old and 19-year-old respectively, at this level of football, they have been outstanding.

"We are lucky to have them and it will be good for us to have them the last eight games to finish strongly.”

Speaking about first-half chances for Connor Simpson and Harrison Beeden to win the game for the Blues, he added: “It’s never easy to get a clean strike away when the pitch is as heavy and inconsistent as it is, so it was always a game of first and second balls.

"I thought we played the first and second balls better than Radcliffe and I said to the boys it was only ever going to be a defensive mistake that would lead to a goal and there wasn’t a defensive mistake so it stayed at 0-0.”

Looking forward to Saturday’s home game against play-off chasers Matlock Town, the Whitby manager said: "They are a good team, they have a new manager who has strengthened and they are pushing for the play-offs.