Whitby Town manager Nathan Haslam, left, is ready for a battle on the road at Workington Town on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Haslam's men have had a number of recent fixtures postponed due to poor weather conditions and with the play-off places still firmly in their sights, it's very much a results business at the moment, writes Liam Ryder.

And ahead of Saturday's Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division trip to Workington, the Town manager says that while a solid showing is needed, he wants to see passion and desire from his team which could see them through to three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Given the recent weather, I can't imagine its going to be much of a footballing contest really", he said. "It'll likely be down to who works the hardest and I'm sure it will be a battle for both teams.

Jacob Gratton will look to continue his fine scoring form at Workington. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

"Whatever the conditions, it's certainly going to be a hard game but if we show what's required, we know that we can cause them issues as we look to climb up towards those play-offs again."

And Haslam is very much viewing the fixture in Cumbria as an opportunity to pick up some more points, albeit against a side who gave the Seasiders a difficult encounter in the reverse fixture in November.

"Workington are a well drilled side who have adapted well back to life in this division following promotion last season," Haslam added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were probably below par back then and Workington got what they deserved with their late equaliser, but it's a new game and it gives us a chance to build some momentum."