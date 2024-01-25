Boss Nathan Haslam ready for Whitby Town’s tough test at Workington
Haslam's men have had a number of recent fixtures postponed due to poor weather conditions and with the play-off places still firmly in their sights, it's very much a results business at the moment, writes Liam Ryder.
And ahead of Saturday's Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division trip to Workington, the Town manager says that while a solid showing is needed, he wants to see passion and desire from his team which could see them through to three points.
"Given the recent weather, I can't imagine its going to be much of a footballing contest really", he said. "It'll likely be down to who works the hardest and I'm sure it will be a battle for both teams.
"Whatever the conditions, it's certainly going to be a hard game but if we show what's required, we know that we can cause them issues as we look to climb up towards those play-offs again."
And Haslam is very much viewing the fixture in Cumbria as an opportunity to pick up some more points, albeit against a side who gave the Seasiders a difficult encounter in the reverse fixture in November.
"Workington are a well drilled side who have adapted well back to life in this division following promotion last season," Haslam added.
"We were probably below par back then and Workington got what they deserved with their late equaliser, but it's a new game and it gives us a chance to build some momentum."
Former Whitby defender Jassem Sukar has joined Scarborough Athletic on an initial month’s loan from their National League North rivals Darlington.