Brackley Town fans say cheers to Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull for pint gesture

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull sent the 10 Brackley Town fans a pint each at Tuesday's 0-0 draw.

One of the 10 fans to make the 400-mile round trip from Northamptonshire for the Tuesday 7.45pm kick-off National League North match was Guy Smith, who Tweeted his thanks to the club, saying: “Thank you so much to the @safc Chairman for giving us @BrackleyTownFC fans 10 pints of lager as a thank you for making the journey.

"Thank you also to the lovely lady who brought them round to us in the segregated corner. We all really appreciated the kindness.”

Boro are currently fifth in the table in their National League North debut season after gaining promotion in manager Jonathan Greening’s debut campaign, with a trip to tackle play-off rivals Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday afternoon, 3pm kick-off.