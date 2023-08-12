News you can trust since 1882
Brad Fewster and Dan Rowe goals fire Whitby Town to opening-day win at home to Atherton

Goals either side of half-time from Bradley Fewster and Daniel Rowe meant Whitby Town made a winning start to the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division season on Saturday afternoon.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 12th Aug 2023, 22:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 22:26 BST
Brad Fewster races away to celebrate his opening goal in the 2-0 home win for the Blues against Atherton. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD
Brad Fewster races away to celebrate his opening goal in the 2-0 home win for the Blues against Atherton. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Fewster fired home after Rowe had knocked the ball onto him following Harrison Beeden's long throw before the Town captain made sure of the victory with a well-placed header following yet another Beeden throw in, writes Liam Ryder.

After a somewhat nervy start to the match, as to be expected on the opening day, Whitby started to fire some warning signs towards Atherton Collieries with a string of set-pieces.

It was Fewster who eventually applied a clinical finish but Beeden made the goal with a terrific long throw in which caused havoc inside the Colls' area.

Jacob Gratton in action for the Blues on Saturday
Jacob Gratton in action for the Blues on Saturday
Bar a lapse in concentration from Soni Fergus which allowed Lewis Mansell to charge down the Whitby goal, Nathan Haslam's side looked to be in control.

New signing Alfie Doherty's low corner found Junior Mondal and the latter saw his strike blocked. Jacob Gratton was then able to force a save from Nico Defreitas-Hansen before Rowe headed onto the roof of the net.

Harvey Gregson gave Shane Bland something to keep his eyes on right on the stroke of half-time, however the visiting midfielder's glancing header didn't ever have the home gloveman concerned.

Just after the restart, Gratton - who was enjoying an assured first competitive outing in a Whitby shirt - was denied by Defreitas-Hansen from a right angle before the Seasiders registered their second goal of the afternoon.

Connor Simpson wins a header for the home side.
Connor Simpson wins a header for the home side.

It was a straightforward one for Rowe, who rose highest to head home directly from Beeden's throw - a weapon which Town may look to continue to utilise over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

With half an hour remaining, Mondal squandered a chance to grab his side's third, lacking finesse as he went one-on-one with Defreitas-Hansen.

Rowe could have scored a virtual carbon copy of his first goal as he once again met a Beeden throw from the right-hand side, while Fewster curled wide from the edge of the area as the game entered stoppage time.

Colls, to their credit, gave Town a couple of scares, firstly forcing Bland into a world class one-handed save from Mansell's header, before Tre Pemberton lacked composure inside the area as he drilled a powerful strike wide from six yards out.

Mwiya Malumo also squandered a great opportunity to pull one back, firing high and not so handsome out of the ground, but Town would comfortably see out the game to claim a deserved three points on the opening day of the NPL Premier Division campaign.

WHITBY TOWN: Shane Bland, Soni Fergus, Coleby Shepherd, Lewis Hawkins (Adam Gell 72 minutes), Daniel Rowe (Captain), Harison Beeden, Alfie Doherty, Jacob Gratton, Jerome Greaves (Connor Simpson 53 minutes), Bradley Fewster, Junior Mondal (Priestley Griffiths 68 minutes).

