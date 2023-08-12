Brad Fewster and Dan Rowe goals fire Whitby Town to opening-day win at home to Atherton

Brad Fewster races away to celebrate his opening goal in the 2-0 home win for the Blues against Atherton. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Fewster fired home after Rowe had knocked the ball onto him following Harrison Beeden's long throw before the Town captain made sure of the victory with a well-placed header following yet another Beeden throw in, writes Liam Ryder.

After a somewhat nervy start to the match, as to be expected on the opening day, Whitby started to fire some warning signs towards Atherton Collieries with a string of set-pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Fewster who eventually applied a clinical finish but Beeden made the goal with a terrific long throw in which caused havoc inside the Colls' area.

Jacob Gratton in action for the Blues on Saturday

Bar a lapse in concentration from Soni Fergus which allowed Lewis Mansell to charge down the Whitby goal, Nathan Haslam's side looked to be in control.

New signing Alfie Doherty's low corner found Junior Mondal and the latter saw his strike blocked. Jacob Gratton was then able to force a save from Nico Defreitas-Hansen before Rowe headed onto the roof of the net.

Harvey Gregson gave Shane Bland something to keep his eyes on right on the stroke of half-time, however the visiting midfielder's glancing header didn't ever have the home gloveman concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just after the restart, Gratton - who was enjoying an assured first competitive outing in a Whitby shirt - was denied by Defreitas-Hansen from a right angle before the Seasiders registered their second goal of the afternoon.

Connor Simpson wins a header for the home side.

It was a straightforward one for Rowe, who rose highest to head home directly from Beeden's throw - a weapon which Town may look to continue to utilise over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

With half an hour remaining, Mondal squandered a chance to grab his side's third, lacking finesse as he went one-on-one with Defreitas-Hansen.

Rowe could have scored a virtual carbon copy of his first goal as he once again met a Beeden throw from the right-hand side, while Fewster curled wide from the edge of the area as the game entered stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colls, to their credit, gave Town a couple of scares, firstly forcing Bland into a world class one-handed save from Mansell's header, before Tre Pemberton lacked composure inside the area as he drilled a powerful strike wide from six yards out.

Mwiya Malumo also squandered a great opportunity to pull one back, firing high and not so handsome out of the ground, but Town would comfortably see out the game to claim a deserved three points on the opening day of the NPL Premier Division campaign.