Brad Marshall hits treble as Ayton earn 10-0 Beckett League win on the road at Bagby & Balk
Bradley Marshall hit a hat-trick, with Nicko Dunn adding a brace, plus a goal apiece from Isaac Sands, Alex Hamilton, Alistair Jennings, Cory Scott and Wayne Chamberlain.
Rosedale boosted their title hopes with a 6-4 win at home to leaders Amotherby & Swinton – the latter’s first loss of the season.
Scorers for Rosedale were Josh Butler (2), Shaun Spozio, Dan Turnbull, Paul Allsopp and Ryan Hewison, while Harvey Clatcherty was their man of the match. Amotherby’s scorers were Matthew Bean (2), Josh Towse and star man Ryan Gaughan.
In the only Division Two tie, Heslerton won 2-0 at home to Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.
First-half chances fell to Heslerton’s Ethan Chan, David Hebron and Jamie Atkinson but visiting keeper Jamie Kerrison kept out any threat.
The second half saw the hosts step things up a gear.
Chan then headed on a Morgan Kendrew corner for Jack Burnett to fire first time, bringing the save of the game from Kerrison.
On 65 minutes Heslerton winger Jake Allardice was poleaxed inside the box by James Tiffany. Chan’s well-struck effort was saved by Kerrison.Ten minutes later sub Gareth Driver exchanged passes with Atkinson and Chan, the latter’s attempt was blocked but the ball fell kindly to Driver who hit a left foot shot that deflected in off a defender.
Heslerton ensured victory with centre-back Seb Marras heading home a Kendrew corner.