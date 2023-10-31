Brad Smith heads Scalby to 1-0 Scarborough FA Harbour Cup win against Edgehill Reserves

Action from Scalby's 1-0 home win against Edgehill Reserves in the Scarborough FA Harbour Cup. PHOTOS BY ALEC COULSON

Brad Smith’s header from a Callum Sanderson cross in the second half won the game for the villagers.

Scalby boss Steve Marsh said: “It was a great all-round display from the whole squad with Lewis McGrath and Smith sharing the man of the match award.”

Edgehill Reserves boss Steve Clegg added: “We had a depleted team without any subs, Scalby deserved their win but Edgehill stayed in the game right until the end despite receiving two red cards, with one seeming very harsh but the other deserved.

Edgehill Reserves and Scalby battle in out in the Harbour Cup clash.

"Two young teams battled well and Scalby deserve their progression to the next round, there was no stand-out player for us as the team worked very hard as a unit.”

West Pier joined Scalby in the next round after their 4-2 win at Beckett League Division Two club Sinnington.

Despite an impressive start by Pier, the home side opened the scoring through Archie Barnes.

Pier levelled through Will Jenkinson’s header from 12 yards after a great free-kick by Martin Cooper.

Edgehill Reserves head the ball clear.

Then Cooper made it 2-1 with a 25-yard free-kick.

The second half saw Pier start much better, going 3-1 up as Dec Richardson scored from a tight angle.

Neil Thomas missed a good chance from a corner as he mistimed his header.

The Sinners pulled it back to 3-2 through Luke Clemmit but Neil Thomas made up for his earlier miss with the visitors’ fourth – after a great cross from Aiden Thomas - to seal the win.

Scalby defeated Edgehill Reserves 1-0.

Man of the match for Pier was shared by James Blenkinsopp and Aaron Holdsworth.

Beckett League Division One leaders Amotherby & Swinton powered to a 11-2 home success against Newby.

Newby man of the match Cal Andrews scored both goals for the visitors, with Adam Martin also impressing.

Beckett League outfit Bagby & Balk defeated 10-man Seamer 5-3.

Archie Graham scored twice, with Joe Messruther adding a bullet header.

Seamer boss Jack Adams said: “We should have won despite playing 65 minutes with only ten men.”

Reece Windle scored twice for Bagby, with Luke Wilson, Will Sowray and Jake Duncalf also on target for the home side.

Beckett League Division One side Snainton also moved into the next round after a 6-2 home success against Division Two side Ryedale Sports.

Super-sub Terry Day was the late hat-trick hero as Newlands snatched a 3-0 win against Westover Wasps in their Scarborough & District League clash at a wet Pindar on Friday night.

Newlands started brightly, but Wasps came back into the game strongly and went onto hit the woodwork three times despite the scoreline.

After a goalless first half, Newlands keeper Tom Cammish pulled off a top-drawer to keep his side in the game.

Day entered the fray with 20 minutes to go, and scored with virtually his first touch, drilling a free-kick from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

Newlands doubled their lead shortly after as Day scored with another excellent finish just inside the penalty area, and their man of the match Day completed his 15-minute hat-trick to seal the win with another cracking strike.

Wasps player-boss Josh Beach said: “That was our best performance this season, I couldn’t fault the lads. We hit the woodwork three times before they scored. The score doesn’t reflect the game by any means.

"Ryan Matson was our man of the match.”

Ayton claimed a superb 5-1 home win against Union Rovers in Beckett League Division One.

Jake Sands opened the scoring with a deft flicked header from an Alistair Jennings free-kick.

Eric Hall then made it 2-0 just before the break from a ball through from Rob Bowman.

The second hald saw the Ayton kick on with Sands making it 3-0.

Soon after, Union’s Matty Jackson scored with a penalty, then Cory Scott found himself cutting the Union defence open and slotted home calmly to get his first goal for Ayton.

One minute later, Scott scored an almost identical second goal.

Jordan Mintoft and Mikey Pickering shared the man of the match award for Ayton.

A Morgan Elven hat-trick failed to save Thornton Dale from a 4-3 home loss to second-placed Rosedale.

Thornton started slowly and Rosedale took advantage when a cross from the right was headed in at the far post by Jonathan Sellars.

Thornton started the second half well and forced a penalty in the first minute of the half when Elven was brought down, he took the kick himself to level. He put Thornton ahead with a well-taken goal in the 55th minute before adding a third on the hour to put Thornton 3-1 up.

Rosedale came back into the game and scored a second in the 70th minute through Dave Wilkinson. The visitors levelled in the 79th minute through keeper Adam Durant with a free-kick in his own half and Josh Raines headed in the winner two minutes later.

Robin Wilkinson was the star man for Rosedale and Elven for Thornton.

A second-half brace from Beau Gibson helped Lealholm Reserves net a shock 2-1 win at Division Two leaders Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy.