Brad Fewster's equaliser for Whitby Town at home to fellow relegation strugglers Nantwich Town PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Bradley Fewster cancelled out James Caton's opener as Nathan Haslam's men picked up a Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division point, with the Seasiders now without a win since the opening weekend of December, writes Liam Ryder.

However, they will feel they deserved more as they created enough opportunities to warrant victory but could only take one of them.

Adam Gell took made his way straight into the starting XI after returning from Marske United, while Jacob Day was preferred to Malik Dijksteel in attack, with the Dutchman dropped to the bench after starting the mid-season friendly at Bishop Auckland.

Connor Simpson challenges for a header against Nantwich.

It was a quiet start to the game, albeit with Town on the front foot. Gell slipped a pass through to Fewster, but his square ball saw Day scuff his effort, allowing for it to be blocked and cleared away from danger.

It took until the 24th minute for Nantwich to fashion a chance of note, with Oliver Patrick and Troy Bourne combining before the latter's headed shot was over Shane Bland's crossbar.

An inviting opportunity then fell the way of Whitby's Lewis Hawkins, who had a go from range, but saw his effort tipped around the post by Thomas Booth.

Nantwich forced the issue early in the second half, and took the lead in the 47th minute when Caton directed Perry Bircumshaw's left-wing cross beyond Bland into the bottom corner.

Whitby keeper Shane Bland is at full stretch for the home team.

Jack Sherratt sent an ambitious long-range effort into the hands of Bland in the 53rd minute after the midfielder had spotted the Whitby shot-stopper off his line, before the Seasiders drew themselves level.

Less than ten minutes after falling behind, Fewster's persistence paid off as he finished beyond Booth at the third time of asking, scoring his eighth goal of the season in the process.

Byron Harrison fired into the hands of Bland with a curling effort midway through the second half, before the Whitby goalkeeper came to his side's rescue in the 81st and 83rd minutes, saving twice from Daniel Cockerline, the second of which being particularly crucial when the opposing striker was played through one-on-one.

Connor Simpson, another former Marske player, headed an effort just over the bar, and also saw a strong penalty shout ignored when he looked to have seen his header back across goal hit the outstretched arm of a Nantwich defender.

But despite a late rally of sustained pressure from the Seasiders, and a big miss from Aaron Haswell in the dying stages, it ended all square - a result which perhaps suited the away side more than the Blues, who will hope to pick up their first win of 2023 at Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday afternoon.

Whitby: Shane Bland, Andre Bennett, Coleby Shepherd, Adam Gell, Daniel Rowe (C), Harrison Beeden, Harry Green (Malik Dijksteel 59), Lewis Hawkins (Aaron Braithwaite 76), Jacob Day (Connor Simpson 70), Bradley Fewster, Aaron Haswell.