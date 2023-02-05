Bradley Fewster’s second-half goal fires Whitby Town to win at high-flying Gainsborough Trinity

Bradley Fewster scored the winner in Whitby Town's 1-0 triumph at Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday afternoon.

And although there was a gulf in league positions at the start of play, it would have been hard to know which side was chasing a play-off place and which was focussed on staying the division next season, writes Liam Ryder.

After a bright start from the Seasiders which saw Bradley Fewster have a shot blocked and Aaron Haswell denied by the offside flag, the first half was relatively low on incident.

Clayton Donaldson headed over for the home side - who were on a three match losing run - before, in the 27th minute Harry Lewis saw a shot blocked before Shane Bland was able to gather.

Aaron Cunningham made a crucial late block to maintain Whitby's lead at Gainsborough

The Whitby goalkeeper then saved brilliantly after Donaldson had found space to get a shot away, but the former York City and Bradford City striker was denied from close range.

Nathan Haslam's side probed in the early stages of the second half, with Harry Green sending a long-range free-kick towards Matt Yates' goal then, just before the hour mark, Malik Dijksteel struck a powerful effort into the hands of the Gainsborough gloveman.

Then came the crucial breakthrough, Fewster finding it in the 63rd minute. Green's excellent footwork on the wing saw him break into the area, before pulling the ball back to Fewster who smashed the ball home, despite a touch from Yates.

Bland was equal to Jay Glover's low strike from 18-yards out, and Hayden Cann headed wide of the post in the 73rd minute as the hosts went in search of an equaliser.

Gainsborough's biggest chance came in the third minute of five additional at the end of the match.

Yates' long ball forwards was mis-judged by Coleby Shepherd, allowing Fraser Preston to have a run at goal.

He looked destined to score, and likely would have done were it not for the heroics of Aaron Cunningham who was back in the side in the place of the injured Daniel Rowe.

Whitby Town: Shane Bland (C), Priestley Griffiths, Coleby Shepherd, Adam Gell, Aaron Cunningham, Harrison Beeden, Aaron Haswell, Lewis Hawkins, Bradley Fewster (Connor Simpson 84), Malik Dijksteel (Jacob Day 61), Harry Green (Aaron Braithwaite 75)