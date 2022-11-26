Striker Bradley Fewster scored the winner in the Blues' 1-0 home success against Atherton Collieries last weekend

The former Middlesbrough striker's second half strike settled a tight contest in which Fewster's finish sent the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground into raptures against Atherton Collieries.

The result leaves Nathan Haslam's side one point clear of the division's bottom four, with a game in hand, going into December.

In an attritional first period, chances were few and far between. Whitby were bright and probing, with their best opening falling to Fewster.

The former England youth international saw a striker drop harmlessly over the crossbar after Atherton failed to clear but he couldn't keep the effort down.

Atherton, meanwhile, posed few questions in the final third.

Their only attempt of note came courtesy of Scott Bakkor, who fired low at Shane Bland, but the shot lacked power.

The visitors survived a couple of chances from Lewis Hawkins, too, with the midfielder having two opportunities in quick succession, firstly forcing Nico Defreitas-Hansen to make a comfortable save, before he curled an effort narrowly wide of the post a minute later.

Town rallied after the restart, with Fewster seeing his finish, after Atherton failed to clear, saved before Daniel Rowe headed into the hands of Defreitas-Hansen following a corner.

The hosts got themselves ahead in the 70th minute.

Jake Day's knockdown was picked up by Fewster who calmly fired home from close range.

Atherton looked to respond by sending on Jay Fitzmartin, with his low shot causing some brief alarm in the Town six-yard box.

But Bland's spillage was irrelevant with the on-rushing attacker, looking to get onto the rebound, was flagged for offside.

Whitby almost extended their lead in second half stoppage time when substitute Harry Green cut inside but, despite a wicked deflection, Defreitas-Hansen was able to tip the ball over his crossbar.

Whitby Town: Shane Bland, Soni Fergus, Coleby Shepherd, Jamie Bramwell (Aaron Braithwaite 64), Daniel Rowe (C), Harrison Beeden, Lewis Hawkins, Aaron Haswell, Jacob Day, Bradley Fewster (Harry Green 81), Connor Simpson.

