Brandon Payne hat-trick earns derby 3-0 success for Scalby against Newby
In a close first half, a Brandon Payne one on one saved by the Newby keeper was the only chance.
In the second half a long throw from Cameron Anderson saw Callum Sanderson square a ball to Brandon Payne to open the scoring. man of the match Payne doubled the lead then completed his hat-trick, neatly slotting home.
Sam Medd and Brad Smith were solid at the back for Scalby.
Seamer earned an 8-2 home win against AFC Eastfield.
Toby Jones scored a double for the hosts, with Fin Hopper, Reggie Steels, Dan Bradbury, Callum Metcalf, Lucas Hastie and Sam Ward also notching, Daz Clough scoring both goals for a below-par Eastfield.
Steels and Hastie shared the man of the match award for Seamer.
Pacesetters Edgehill put West Pier to the sword with a 9-1 victory, and skipper Joe Gallagher led the way with four goals.
Midfielder Jamie Patterson and Joe Danby got a double apiece and journeyman Joel Ramm got a well deserved goal. Man of the match went to Marshall Nock for his energetic display from right-back. Dec Richardson netted a second-half penalty for Pier.
Westover Wasps suffered a 4-3 penalty shootout loss at home to Beckett League top-flight outfit The Valley after a 4-4 thriller in the Scarborough FA Harbour Cup.
Zac Hansen netted a hat-trick, man of the match Chris Hannam also notching.
Valley battled back in the second half from 3-1 down to send the game to penalties. two-goal star man Rich Tolliday’s 88th-minute superb cross being thundered home by Rafal Jackow’s leaping header.
Valley won on penalties with Appleby, Tolliday, Leighton, and Somers all scoring before a superb save from keeper Mark McNulty won the tie.
Newlands suffered a shock 4-1 loss at Beckett League Division Two side Goal Sports.
The visitors took the lead on the fourth minute, but Dragos Dragan equalised on 20 minutes.
The second half belonged to Goal Sports as Brad Cawkwell curled home from 30 yards and doubled his tally two minutes later.
Jack Montgomery tapped home in the last minute to seal a huge cup upset.
Bagby & Balk won 4-1 at home to Fishburn Park Academy, Reece Windle getting a hat-trick and star man Jake Duncalf getting the other, Aaron Locker notched for Park.
George Sault struck a brace as Goldsborough won 7-1 at home to Amotherby Reseves.
Ben Duell, Ben Watson, Mike Coates, Si Taylor and Andy Martin also struck for Boro, Andy Tiffney scoring for the visitors.