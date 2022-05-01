Ed Hopper in bowling action for Scarborough 2nds in the win against Brandesburton Photos by Simon Dobson

Breidyn Schaper's remarkable start to the 2022 summer continued with his maiden league ton as Scarborough made it an encouraging two YPLN wins out of two with a 17-run win at Clifton Alliance, writes Simon Dobson.

Schaper anchored the innings after the visitors slumped to a precarious 62-6, Samuel Grant taking a fine five-wicket haul.

The young number three reached a patient half century from 105 balls in leading the recovery.

Dan Robson bowls for Scarborough 2nds in the win against Brandesburton Photo by Simon Dobson

Schaper found solid lower order support, enabling him to up the tempo, bringing up his maiden league century to finish on a superb, unbeaten 112 from 152 balls, which included nine fours and two sixes, Scarborough posting a competitive 196-8.

Despite two early wickets for Linden Gray, the hosts appeared well placed at 99-2.

Schaper was thrown the ball by captain Piet Rinke and the move paid immediate dividends with the removal of dangerous pair Matthew Schaefer (43) and Andrew Whaits who made 30.

Ben Elvidge also joined the attack, the left arm spin pair turning the screw.

Charlie Hopper in batting action for Scarborough 2nds in the win against Brandesburton Photo by Simon Dobson

Schaper rounded off a special individual performance with 4-30, while Elvidge bowled superbly to finish with 4-48, claiming the final wicket to fall, Clifton 179 all out.

Result: Scarborough 196-8 (Breidyn Schaper 112no, Samuel Grant 5-49) beat *Clifton Alliance 179 all out (Matthew Schaefer 43, Andrew Whaits 30, Breidyn Schaper 4-30, Ben Elvidge 4-48, Linden Gray 2-44) by 17 runs.

Scarborough 2nds recovered from their opening day Division One East defeat to register a hard fought eight run home win over newly-promoted Brandesburton with Ed Hopper excelling.

The young all rounder led the way with the bat compiling a well made 59 with opener Nick Zakrzewski adding 25.

Some late order impetus from Charlie Hopper (32) saw Scarborough post a highly credible 216 all out.

Henry Brown was the pick of the visiting attack, taking 4-40.

Brandesburton started their reply well but once Ed Hopper joined the attack the game started to sway in the hosts favour.

In tandem with Joshua Branch, who claimed 1-29 from 13 economical overs, Ed Hopper registered 3-44 to dismiss the visitors for 208 in an enthralling encounter.