Brendan Wilson-McGarry’s hat-trick fires Newby to Frank White Trophy final success

Newby celebrate their Frank White Trophy final win against Edgehill Reserves. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

Favourites Edgehill began brightly and the first of several long-throws from veteren Gary Hepples was glanced goalwards by brother Carl, but Dean Andrews cleared off the line, writes Steve Adamson.

Newby opened the scoring on 12 minutes with a terrific goal, when Jack Mallen raced down the right and passed into the area to Wilson-McGarry, who turned sharply and fired into the top left corner.

They almost doubled their lead when Callum Andrews curled in a free-kick from the left, but Edgehill keeper Liam Cooper fisted the ball round the post.

Hat-trick hero Brendan Wilson-McGarry poses with the match-ball and the silverware. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

Edgehill drew level in the 20th minute, when Kasey Clegg, who had an excellent game, chipped the ball forward to Andy Noon, who took a touch before placing his shot in off the left hand post.

Carl Hepples twice headed narrowly wide, and Liam Eyre accepted a pass from Gary Hepples before firing inches past the post, but Newby then went close twice in quick succession, Cameron MacDonald headed against the left-hand post, and Wilson-McGarry fired just wide.

Newby restored their lead shortly before the interval when the pacy Lucas Cooper sent the ball forward, and Wilson-McGarry capitalised on a defensive mix up, to pounce when the ball broke free, and rounded keeper Liam Cooper to slot home.

Early in the second half Clegg fired a 30-yard free kick round the Newby wall, but keeper Oliver Cooper pulled off a terrific save, diving to tip over, then Noon lashed a shot wide, but Newby added a third goal, when Lucas Cooper sent over a cross from the right, and Wilson-McGarry’s bullet header gave the keeper no chance as he completed a brilliant hat-trick.

Newby go on the attack against Edgehill Reserves on Friday night.

Edgehill tried to fight back, but the Newby back four of Tolliday, Andrews, Dan Kempson and Ross McGregor was solid, and keeper Oliver Cooper handled confidently.

The lively Alex Chapman volleyed over and a stinging shot from Edgehill’s man of the match Carl Hepples was blocked by McGregor, then Carl Hepples sent a 20-yarder narrowly over, and Keith Skelton had a strike blocked by the superb Kempson.

With Edgehill pushing forward to try to get back in the game, Newby were able to exploit gaps at the back on counter-attacks.

Kempson headed wide from a corner, and Edgehill keeper Liam Cooper made three good saves late on, saving with his legs to keep out a shot from Lucas Cooper, tipping over a fierce MacDonald strike, and diving to push away a low shot from Callum Andrews.

Newby celebrate their cup final win at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

EDGEHILL RESERVES - Liam Cooper, L. Rowley, Eyre, C. Hepples, R. Coulson, M. Rowley, Fiddy, Noon(c), G. Hepples, Clegg, Chapman (rolling substitutes) - Chambers, Drydale, L. Coulson, Skelton, Jennings

NEWBY - O. Cooper(c), McGregor, Tolliday, Mallen, Kempson, Ives, D. Andrews, Martin, MacDonald, Wilson-McGarry, C. Andrews (rolling subs) - Bennett, Shaw, Smith, Lucas Cooper

REFEREE - Matt O’Brien

MAN OF THE MATCH - Brendan Wilson-McGarry (Newby)