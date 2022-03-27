Brett Agnew to leave role as Bridlington Town manager at the end of the season

Bridlington Town player-boss Brett Agnew is to leave the Seasiders at the end of the season

Agnew has announced his intention to leave the club at the end of the season.

A statement from Agnew read: "This week I’ve had a meeting with Pete and today after the game I have told the players, that as of the end of the season I will be resigning as manager of Bridlington Town AFC.

"I feel it is the right time for me to make this move in my managerial career as I feel I have taken Bridlington Town AFC as far as I can take them with me and the club wanting different things.

"I feel like I have done a good job in the four seasons that I have been at the club taking them this far, I just feel I need a new challenge to sink my teeth into. It’s been a really tough decision to make but I wanted to do it to give the club the opportunity to have time to seek a new management.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Joe Lamplough for all has hard work and effort he puts in and for all being by my side, he has been exceptional. Also, Alex Davidson for coming in at the right time and always giving a professional approach to the club.

"Pete Smurthwaite who gave me the opportunity to come into this great club with no managerial experience and to let me express myself. He has been a great Chairman and runs things his way which you have to admire, I will always class Pete a friend as he has helped my family out at times and I hope I have him.

"I would like to thank Dom Taylor who has always done everything asked of him, his time doesn’t go unnoticed. Kev Grantham for all the hard work he puts In on the Brid TV with wee Archie. Henrik, Wayne and all the grounds staff you do an amazing job.

Brett Agnew, left, giving final instructions to sub Louis Beckett

"Also, Gordon Gillott who has been an outstanding servant to me doing countless hours of work for me and doing a thankless task at time you deserve a massive medal.

"I would like to thank all the players past and present for always putting their own personalities into football even if we did or didn’t see eye to eye.

"Also, a farewell to all the loyal fans of Bridlington Town who have welcomed my family in and always been honest with me I hope that I made you all proud on the journey and with 6 massive games left to stay up.