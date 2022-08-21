Brid Town out of FA Cup

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cam Connelly in action for Brid Town against Dunston in the FA Cup

Town manager Mike Thompson had several players unavailable, and opted to change formation from his usual 4-2-3-1 to a 3-5-2.

Both sides created chances in the first half, the first of which fell the way of the hosts.

Andy Norfolk’s inswinging corner was met by Jack Bulless, but his header into the ground was judged to have not crossed the line despite claims from players.

Andy Norfolk in action for Bridlington Town at home to Dunston in the FA Cup

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunston’s chances then came, as a cross found their attacker unmarked, only for him to head it straight into the arms of Bridlington Town goalkeeper James Hitchcock.

Striker Michael Fowler then got in behind the Brid defence, though his effort was tame and comfortably wide.

Just five minutes before the break, Dunston had the ball in the back of the net. Hitchcock made a brilliant save one-on-one with Fowler.

The rebound was tapped home by Liam Thear, but the linesman had his flag up for offside taking both teams into the break goalless.

The deadlock was broken by the visitors 10 minutes into the second half, as Ursene Mouanda found Will Jenkins, who finished nicely into the bottom corner.

Substitute Jack Elliott, who entered the pitch in an enforced change for the injured Jude Swailes, doubled Dunston’s lead.

Mouanda again got the assist which saw Elliott slot the ball into the back of the net.

Dunston sealed the deal late on through another subs Sado Djalo, who tapped the ball into an empty net to knock the Seasiders out of the FA Cup.

The Seasiders are back in action against another team from the North-East this Saturday, as they make the long trek to tackle Shildon.

The latter have made a sluggish start to the season so Thompson will be hoping his side can carry on their bright beginning to the league campaign.