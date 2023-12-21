​Bridlington Rangers Titans Under-13s sunk by late Hornsea Sporting goal in thriller

Hosts Bridlington Rangers Titans Under-13s were sunk by a late Hornsea Sporting Red goal on Sunday in the Hull & District Youth League.

Birthday boy Josh impressed for Titans Under-13s.

The final game of 2023 for Titans saw them come up against a very competitive Hornsea team.

There was an early goal for the home side, but the visitors knuckled down to make the attack difficult for the Bridlington team, an exchange of goals from both sides made it 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And despite putting pressure on the visitors’ goal, there was no way through for the home side.

A Titans player takes evasive action. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

A draw would have been a fair result for both sides but the Hornsea side snatched a late winner to take the spoils.

The Parents Titan of the Match was Lucs and the Coaches Titan of the Match was birthday boy Josh.