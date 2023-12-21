Bridlington Rangers Titans Under-13s sunk by late Hornsea Sporting goal in thriller
The final game of 2023 for Titans saw them come up against a very competitive Hornsea team.
There was an early goal for the home side, but the visitors knuckled down to make the attack difficult for the Bridlington team, an exchange of goals from both sides made it 2-2.
And despite putting pressure on the visitors’ goal, there was no way through for the home side.
A draw would have been a fair result for both sides but the Hornsea side snatched a late winner to take the spoils.
The Parents Titan of the Match was Lucs and the Coaches Titan of the Match was birthday boy Josh.
The club would like to thank Nicola Amidulla Mortgages Ltd, Scotts Butchers and Brambles Construction Services for the continued support.