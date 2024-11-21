Brid Road Runner Nicola Fowler in running action

​"Without running, I don’t know what I’d do. Just try it. Enjoy it."

These are the words of Bridlington’s Nicola Fowler, whose running journey is a testament to how being active can change your life for the better.

Nicola was born with mild cerebral palsy but hasn’t let it deter her from pursuing her passion for sport, trying her hand at gymnastics and rugby as a youngster.

But it would be in running that she would find her true calling, thanks to the inspiration provided by a 'Discover Your Gold' UK Sport advert to not only get active again but eventually join Bridlington Road Runners.

And despite struggling with injury and her mental health at times, Nicola remains a dedicated runner, determined to keep practicing a sport held so close to her heart.

"Last year, I struggled a bit with my mental health and then got injured." said Nicola. "I’m having to pay attention more to what I do but I’m getting back into it. Obviously the weather’s not helping with all the rain!

"I did a 10k last month and that went ok, and I plan to do a couple of others over the next few months. I’ve joined a gym to help out the strength in my legs and I go running 2 or 3 times a week now, just trying to improve my distance and my time every week."

"Without running, I don’t know what I would do. I like going to the gym but it’s the effort of going to the gym. If you’ve only got half an hour, it just easier to put on a T-shirt and go for a run.

"It’s the one thing I can do that I can be quick at and it’s nice to see the scenery around me."

Nicola was a one-time applicant for the Paralympic Potentials programme designed to identify the next generation of Paralympian talent under its previous Discover Your Gold tagline.

Though ultimately unsuccessful in her attempt, Nicola welcomes the relaunch of the campaign as it not only inspired her to take up running but also led to joining the Road Runners, where she has flourished at the club's all-inclusive environment.

She added: "I think it’s vital. It gives people who might not achieve in other ways in life because of their disability, the chance to show what they can do. It’s very important, even if like me it doesn’t go anywhere in that respect, it can show people that you’re out there.

"You might not end up on the programme but you might end up doing something recreationally."

In addition to her experience applying for the programme, Nicola was also a Games Maker during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, where she witnessed first-hand just how powerfully sport can inspire generations of budding athletes.

And wanting to inspire others in the same way, Nicola launched ‘Paranicruns’, a personal blog created to showcase not only her love for sport and running but also to inspire others that sport is accessible to all.

She recalled: "I can’t believe it was 12 years ago, but it was seeing other disabled people achieve what they can and show the next generation what’s out there for them. When I was little in the 90s, the Paralympics, you didn’t hear about them at all.

"I just think it would’ve been brilliant if the opportunities now were then but I’m really glad that the next generation is getting to have those opportunities. Especially as we’re getting down to grassroots level.

"When I was little, disabled people doing sport were in wheelchairs, which is right but there are other disabilities too. I think it shows just how much society has come on."

Every Body Moves - to inspire, inform and signpost disabled people and those interested in disability sport to high quality opportunities. For more information visit: https://everybodymoves.org.uk