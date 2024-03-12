Bridlington Rovers edge past Flamborough in derby showdown
Tom Sharp scores the crucial goal to lift Rovers well clear of the drop zone.
Sixth-placed Boro play host to second-from-bottom Reckitts Reserves this coming Saturday, while eighth-placed Rovers Reserves are at home to St Mary’s AFC Reserves this weekend.
Bridlington Spa suffered a 7-2 at leaders Beverley Town Reserves.
Tom Coates and Louie Miller struck the consolation goals for the visitors.
Fifth-placed Spa play host to fourth-placed Gilberdyke Phoenix this coming Saturday.
Bridlington Rovers Pandas earned a 4-2 victory on the road at Hornsea Town Reserves to boost their chances of beating the drop from Division Two.
Pacesetters Brid Rovers 1903 triumphed by the odd goal in five at Goole United Academy in Division Three.
Nathan Ansah, Jay Wallace and sub Joel Rollinson were all on target as the leaders stretched their lead over Goole to 10 points.
In the Premiership, Brid Town Rovers’ game at home to North Cave was postponed.
Town Rovers play host to Scarborough Athletic Reserves at Queensgate this Saturday, 2pm kick-off.
Championship title-chasers Brid Rovers Millau were handed a walkover by LIV Supplies Reserves.