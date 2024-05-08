Bridlington Rovers Girls Under-13s roar to 9-0 East Riding League home win against Beverley

Bridlington Rovers Girls Under-13s celebrate a goal in their 9-0 win against Beverley

The Bridlington Rovers Girls Under-13s have had a superb season so far and are currently lying second in the league standings, claiming a brilliant 12 wins in their 15 games so far this season.

The team’s social media account said: “A fantastic display of football today from the girls coming out 9-0 winners.

"Today the girls had the brilliant opportunity to play at Bridlington Town stadium which was enjoyed by all the girls.

The hosts, maroon kit, at full stretch against Beverley. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

"The girls dominated the game from the start and what's clear to see over the past few weeks is how much the girls have bonded as a team, the teamwork and passing throughout was superb.

"The girls created some brilliant chances and there was some great goals which were well taken by Lacey, Annabelle, Esme, Lilly and Isla.

"It's lovely to hear how well the girls communicate throughout the game which starts from keeper Kyra and goes all the way up the pitch.

"The girls passed out from the back and all defended well to earn themselves the clean sheet.

Rovers Girls U13s push on during their excellent win at Queensgate.

"Lovely to see so many supporters down cheering on the team.

"Thanks to Beverley for the game and best of luck with the rest of the season.

"And thank-you to Bridlington Town Football Club for hosting us today and for the post-match hospitality.

"Player of the match today went to two of our wingers Lacey and Esme who were brilliant down the wings making use of the large pitch and created multiple chances for the team and were both rewarded with goals.

A trio of home players celebrate a goal during their comfortable win against Beverley.

"They also tracked any Beverley runs and helped the defence throughout.

"The Supporters player of the match also went to Lacey who scored some brilliant goals today and her work both on and off the ball was exceptional.”