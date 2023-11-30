Bridlington Rovers Ladies impress despite home league loss against Leven
Brid Rovers started off strong, with great defence and putting together some great passing, which kept Leven quiet for the first 20 minutes.
This was until a great strike from Leven’s number 13 hit the back of the net.
Brid battled on, created some chances and played well as a team.
Five minutes before half-time a free-kick was given to Leven just outside the 18-yard area and they were able to take their chance to go 2-0 up for the interval.
The home side started the second half with the same work-rate, trying to close the score line down but unfortunately Brid winger Sophie couldn’t get her shot past the keeper.
Leven added to their score 20 minutes into the second half after splitting the Brid defence.
The last 25 minutes were handled well by the whole team who didn’t let the score stop them from fighting for the ball until the final whistle.
Every Brid Rovers player put in a shift and gave 100% from start to finish, working together and communicating well.
The player of the match was hard to decide today for manager Tim.
The Brid Rovers Ladies goalkeeper Skye made some fantastic saves throughout the match but really stepped up in the last 25 minutes making save after save.
Also centre-back Eden, who had a solid performance for the whole game, blocking shots with every part of her body and will be sore in the morning!
Well done to Leven who battled just as hard and gave us an enjoyable game. Brid Rovers are looking forward to playing again later in the season.
MEN’S FOOTBAL L : In the Right Car East Riding County League Senior Cup, Bridlington Rovers Millau won 3-0 in their second round clash on the road at AFC Skirlaugh thanks to goals from George Jewitt-Knott, Joey Baker and Austen Wiles.
In the League Junior Cup, Bridlington Rovers Pandas lost 3-0 at AFC North.
Flamborough also went out, losing 4-3 at Market Weighton Town, with Harvey Slater, Josh Wilkins and Nick Appleby also on the scoresheet .
In the Harold Robinson Cup, Bridlington Rovers 1903 lost 3-0 at Withernsea Reserves.