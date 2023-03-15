Bridlington Rovers Millau, Bridlington Spa and Flamborough move into ERCFA Junior Country Cup semi-finals

Bridlington Rovers Millau roared to a 6-1 home win against Wilberfoss. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Bridlington Rovers Millau cruised into the semi-finals with a convincing 6-1 victory over Wilberfoss FC.

Despite a slow start from the home side and some nervous touches, Millau were ahead with two quick goals, Austin Wiles was the stand-out performer who took control of the midfield and took both his goals well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Tyler also smacked in a double for Millau, with Jack Sunley and Nathan Goodwill notching a goal apiece.

Brid Rovers MIllau on the attack in the Junior Country Cup clash.

Millau came through the game with only one injury concern to Joe Baker who turned his ankle in the second half and will potentially miss out this weekend’s match.

Bridlington Spa won a dramatic quarter-final 7-6 on penalties at Division Three leaders AFC Skirlaugh after a 3-3 draw in normal time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side surged into an early 2-0 lead and the Bridlington team looked set to be heading out of the cup, but a brace of goals from Dom Richardson and a Tom Coates effort flipped the cup-tie on its head and the visitors looked to be moving into the semis.

Skirlaugh netted a late goal to take the goal to penalties, and after a titanic tussle in the shoot-out, keeper Reece Nestor was the Spa hero as they bagged a 7-6 success.

Wilberfoss take aim at the Bridlington Rovers Millau goal.

Flamborough dug deep for a 2-1 win at Gilberdyke Phoenix despite playing for more than an hour with only 10 men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Wilkins gave Boro the ideal start with a goal in the opening 10 seconds, but then Mitch Collins was sent off on the half-hour mark to leave the visitors with a tough task.

Jack Almond doubled Boro’s lead five minutes into the second half, and although Ben Carless halved the deficit nine minutes later the villagers held on for a win to get into the semis.

An all-Bridlington final four was denied by Wheldrake, who earned a 6-3 home win against Bridlington Rovers Pandas

Brid Rovers Millau close down a Wilberfoss player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Ripley, Brodie Sedman and Jay Smith-Colley netted for the Pandas, but the hosts moved through thanks to three late strikes from subs.

The semi-final draw sees Bridlington Spa at home to Wheldrake on April 11, 7pm kick-off, at Pocklington Town’s The Balk ground.

Flamborough will tackle Bridlington Rovers Millau in the other semi, with the venue and date yet to be decided.

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​