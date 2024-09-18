Bridlington Rovers Millau & Bridlington Town Reserves earn big Premiership wins

Bridlington Rovers Millau secured a 9-1 home win against Hedon Rangers Reserves. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHYBridlington Rovers Millau secured a 9-1 home win against Hedon Rangers Reserves. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
​Bridlington Rovers Millau recovered from conceding an early goal to earn a 9-1 home win against Right Car East Riding County League Premiership strugglers Hedon Rangers Reserves.

The win means Millau stay in second spot, a point behind leaders Bridlington Town Reserves..

A slow start from Millau created an uphill struggle.

Within the first 10 minutes Hedon put themselves 1-0 to the good through Oliver Brooke.

Bridlington Rovers Millau secured a 9-1 home win against Hedon Rangers Reserves. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHYBridlington Rovers Millau secured a 9-1 home win against Hedon Rangers Reserves. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
On the half hour mark Millau then woke themselves up by way of a Thomas Broadbent bicycle kick.

Shortly after Joey Baker made the scoreline 2-1 with a cheeky chip over the advancing Hedon goalkeeper.

James Faulkner then made it 3-1 just before the half-time whistle with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Millau re-grouped at half-time making a change in attack which blew the game wide open.

Bridlington Town Reserves claimed a 7-0 home win against Pelican Rangers in the East Riding County League Premiership. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHYBridlington Town Reserves claimed a 7-0 home win against Pelican Rangers in the East Riding County League Premiership. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
Billy Tyler entered the fray, bagging a hat trick in the last 45 minutes.

Baker also hit a treble with Austen Wiles adding his name to the scoresheet.

Millau deservedly ran out 9-1 winners with Wiles earning the man of the match award.

Pacesetters Bridlington Town Reserves powered to a 7-0 home win against Pelican Rangers.

Archie Brown led the way for the hosts with a hat-trick, with Jake Lister, Joe Pratley, Brodie Sedman and Will Webb also on the scoresheet.

