Bridlington Rovers Millau & Bridlington Town Reserves earn big Premiership wins
The win means Millau stay in second spot, a point behind leaders Bridlington Town Reserves..
A slow start from Millau created an uphill struggle.
Within the first 10 minutes Hedon put themselves 1-0 to the good through Oliver Brooke.
On the half hour mark Millau then woke themselves up by way of a Thomas Broadbent bicycle kick.
Shortly after Joey Baker made the scoreline 2-1 with a cheeky chip over the advancing Hedon goalkeeper.
James Faulkner then made it 3-1 just before the half-time whistle with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box.
Millau re-grouped at half-time making a change in attack which blew the game wide open.
Billy Tyler entered the fray, bagging a hat trick in the last 45 minutes.
Baker also hit a treble with Austen Wiles adding his name to the scoresheet.
Millau deservedly ran out 9-1 winners with Wiles earning the man of the match award.
Pacesetters Bridlington Town Reserves powered to a 7-0 home win against Pelican Rangers.
Archie Brown led the way for the hosts with a hat-trick, with Jake Lister, Joe Pratley, Brodie Sedman and Will Webb also on the scoresheet.