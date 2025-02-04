Bridlington Rovers Millau & Bridlington Town Reserves move into East Riding FA Cup semi-finals

Bridlington Town Reserves won in the ERCFA Cup

Title rivals Bridlington Town Reserves and Bridlington Rovers Millau earned wins in the East Riding FA Senior Country Cup quarter-final son Saturday to move into the last four of the competition.

​Millau secured a 2-1 victory at home against Premiership rivals Filey Town in the cup thanks to goals from TJ Collinson and Austen Wiles, Tyler Beck on target for the visitors.

The man of the match for hosts Millau was Rich Barnes.

Millau went down to 10 men after 70 minutes due to a red card for Jack Markwell but the hosts held tight to enter the semi-finals.

Bridlington Rovers Millau, grey kit, moved into the ERCFA Cup semi-finals. Photos by TCF Photography

Third-placed Millau make the trip to tackle Great Driffield Rovers on Saturday afternoon as they resume their push for the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership title.

Town Reserves won 1-0 at home to Elloughton Blackburn thanks to a 92nd-minute goal from super-sub Sam Flowerdew.

The Seasiders’ second string will make the trip south to North Cave this coming Saturday.

Bridlington Spa lost 3-0 at North Cave in their Senior Country Cup quarter-final.

Championship North leaders Spa are on the road at Langtoft this Saturday.

Flamborough slipped to a 3-2 home loss against Scalby, while Bridlington Rovers Reserves were handed the win by their scheduled hosts Newlands Park Hotel as the Scarborough-based club failed to raise a side.

In Division Two, Bridlington Rovers Pandas lost 3-1at home to Robin.