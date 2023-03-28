Bridlington Rovers Millau edge past Little Driffield to secure East Riding County League Junior Cup semi-final berth
Bridlington Rovers Millau worked hard to defeat visitors Little Driffield 2-1 in their Right Car East Riding County League Junior Cup quarter-final.
Chances were few in the opening 20 minutes and it took a great strike from Joey Baker to break the deadlock, the keenly-contested first half ended with a slender lead for the hosts.
Millau meant business in the second half and pushed hard to extend their lead, but the Driffield side were awarded a penalty to equalise.
It was a frantic final 20 minutes with both sides pushing for the winner, but the game flowed well and both sides kept good discipline.
On 72 minutes, after some great passing and a flowing move, Billy Tyler found himself one on one with the Driffield goalkeeper and a neat strike gave the Millau men the one-goal advantage.
Driffield pushed hard to equalise but defence from the home side was superb, and you can clearly see how hard the home team work for each other.
Joey Baker worked tirelessly for the full 90 minutes, organising the team and earning himself the man of the match award.
Millau will now face Haltemprice in the semi-finals at Pride Park Anlaby on Tuesday May 2.
Division Two leaders Millau play host to Reckitts Reserves this coming Saturday, while second-placed Bridlington Spa are in HE Dean Cup action at home to Flamborough, who slumped to a 6-0 loss at Haltemprice in their League Junior Cup quarter-final last weekend.
Bridlington Rovers battle for a 2-1 home win against North Ferriby FC Under-20s in Division One.
Second-half efforts from Sam Johnson and Caman Male secured the points for the home side, with Jack-Thomas Patterson on target for the Ferriby team.
Rovers entertain Langtoft in the HE Dean Cup this weekend.
Brodie Sedman’s goal earned Bridlington Rovers Pandas a crucial home 1-0 win against Driffield Town to keep their Division Four promotion challenge on track.
Seaside United climbed out of the bottom two in Division Five with a 4-0 home win against Withernsea Reserves.
Alex Howell, Kyle Wilson, Daniel Scott-Cook and Leon Scott-Cook grabbed a goal apiece as United powered to victory.