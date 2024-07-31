Bridlington Rovers Millau edged out by Brid Town Reserves in five-goal thriller

Action from Bridlington Rovers Millau's friendly against Bridlington Town Reserves. Photos by TCF Photography

Bridlington Rovers Millau were edged out in a five-goal thriller at home to Right Car East Riding County League Premiership rivals Bridlington Town Reserves on Tuesday night.

​Millau were given a taste of what the season lies ahead after their promotion to the Premiership as they took on a spirited Brid Town Reserves side.

It was the Millau men who started the brighter with fluent attacking and several early chances at a high tempo that both teams adapted to fairly quickly. Town were also looking to open the scoring with some of their own straightforward attack from the back which caused plenty of problems in the Millau defence.

A thunderbolt goal from TJ Collinson from around 25 metres showed the intent of the Rovers side, Josh Christlow also bagging himself a goal, and it was credit to the Rovers keeper to be on hand to make some outstanding saves as the scoreline could have got out of hand.

Brid Town Reserves and Millau look to gain possession. Photos by TCF Photography

Millau’s Joey Baker said: “We’re happy with the run out as this time of year it’s not about results, it’s time in the legs getting fitness back into the boys.

"We’re looking forward to a new challenge. We’re under no illusion that it’s going to be a tougher season.

"We showed last season we can compete with teams from this division but we have to be on our game for the full 90 minutes.