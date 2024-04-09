Bridlington Rovers Millau hit Hodgsons for six to secure HE Dean Cup semi-final spot

Brid Rovers Millau, blue kit, in action against Hodgsons AFC in the HE Dean Cup quarter-final.

Millau took control of possession and the pace of the game straight from kick-off, but once again Millau were caught napping and Hodgsons were through on goal to open the scoring against the run of play, writes Tom Fynn.

The hosts were quick to attack and to level the scores, a cross from Pickering found TJ Collinson unmarked in the area and a bullet header levelled the scores. In a game where play was end to end, a Hodgsons defender was brought down in the area by Jack Sunley and a penalty ensued,

Millau keeper Jack Markwell saved the goalbound effort, Millau were able to clear any further danger with ease.

The home side push on against Hodgsons AFC.

By now the hosts were in full control with fluent passing and keeping the visiting defence busy with a constant threat on the goal, Billy Tyler was then left unmarked with some great work to find the back of the net, and lead for the first time in the match.

The attack was relentless and George Jewitt-Knott gave the hosts side a two-goal cushion going into the break.

Moments after the start of the second half Hodgson reduced the deficit, a quick passage of play caught out Millau and a low shot found the keeper stranded.

It was no more than 30 seconds later that Nathan Pickering restored the two-goal advantage.

The game became a little scrappy for a short period, but there were still time for more goals, a Richard Barnes corner saw Joey Baker’s glancing header find Austen Wiles, and his superb diving header made it 5-2.

Millau were not done though and Barnes was the man of the moment, a ball fell for him around 20 yards out and hit on the volley finding the top corner to ensure Millau book a place against Goole United in the semi-finals.

Millau’s Baker said: “The win shows the class within our squad.

"Hodgsons was our first league defeat so that gave us a real incentive tonight, once again we start well and concede, a regular pattern from slack defending, but after that we were in full control and dictated the match right until the final whistle.