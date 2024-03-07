Bridlington Rovers Millau net Right Car East Riding County League Senior Cup semi-final place
After only a minute Joey Baker’s quick throw fell to Nathan Pickering whose low cross found Jack Sunley at the far post who hit the post
Billy Tyler's great movement saw him find himself one on one with the away keeper and he coolly slotted away to make it 1-0.
It wasn't long before Tyler added a second after some swift play from Millau playing out from the back.
Minutes from half-time South Cave made it 2-1 with a strike from 20 yards going in off the post.
The second half started more composed from both sides but Millau still having the better of the chances.
Pickering hit the bar from distance and Austen Wiles had a well worked chance saved by the opposition keeper which stunned many spectators.
Millau were clearly knocking at the door and they added a third in the last 10 minutes of the cup-tie, as Pickering, with some good footwork, found his way through the opposition defence and dispatched with aplomb.
This was a great win for Championship side Millau against a very good side who play a league above them, and they will now move into the semi-finals where they will tackle Goole.
Premiership leaders Bridlington Town Rovers worked hard for a 1-0 win against Filey Town in a game switched to Gypsey Road.
After an evenly matched 40 minutes with shots flying at both ends and good saves by both keepers Brid eventually got their well deserved goal through Ismael Keegan.
Harry Connelly pulled off some good saves throughout the match but the score remained 1-0 with the Seasiders delighted after hearing the final whistle.
Town Rovers man of the match Bailey Bennett was solid at the back, dealing very well with Filey’s pacey attack.
In Division One, Brid Rovers Reserves’ game at Gilberdyke Phoenix and Hessle Reserves v Bridlington Spa were both postponed due to waterlogged pitches.
Brid Rovers 1903’s match at Great Driffield Development in Division Three was also postponed.