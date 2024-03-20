Billy Tyler scored both goals as Brid Rovers Millau slipped to a 3-2 home loss against Sculcoates Amateurs Academy. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

A midweek match saw Millau face Brandesburton in the semi-final of the East Riding County FA Senior Country Cup, Brandesburton whom currently sit pretty at the top of the Premier Division were able to easily dispose of the visitors at Pocklington Town Football Club’s home ground of The Balk.

Despite only being two goals down in the first half, Millau attempted to regroup and pushed hard to pull a goal back but it was Brandesburton who were to take advantage and double the lead and knock the Millau men out of the cup.

Going into Saturday’s league match the Millau side were hopeful of erasing the memory of the midweek loss with a win against Sculcoates Amateurs Academy.

Two-goal hero Billy Tyler fires at goal. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

After nine weeks away from a home fixture for Rovers Millau they were hoping for a win in Brid.

There was a frantic first half from both sides, aiming to take possession and control of the game, and it was the visitors that struck first.

Some neat passing though from a well-worked Millau goal-kick saw Billy Tyler through on goal to equalise.

Moments later Tyler was once again through on goal and his shot hit the top of the bar; the ball did fall to Christlow to score but the referee deemed Christlow to be offside. However the visitors struck next and went into the half-time break with the lead,

Bridlington Rovers Millau suffered league and County Cup defeats

Once again though it was Tyler to bring the scores level, with a thundering shot giving the keeper no chance of saving, Millau piled on the pressure and for long periods it was the home side that were pressing for the winning goal,

Tyler had numerous chances to give the home side the advantage but luck was not falling for him.

In the 72nd minute after some neat passing from the visitors they managed to regain the lead and take advantage of some loose defending.

In what can only be described as a pulsating last 10 minutes of the game, both sides were pushing and Tyler had a chance to equalise but his shot when agonisingly past the post, allowing Sculcoates Amateurs Academy to hang on for the three points.

Millau sit second in the Championship table, just three points behind Haltemprice AFC however with five games in hand due to the recent wet weather and postponements.

Millau travel to Haworth Park on Saturday to take on LIV Supplies Reserves in the hope of getting back to winning ways.

Millau’s Joey Baker said: “This was a result we didn’t want today.

"I think we did enough to earn the win but that’s football.

"Billy Tyler was on fire for us but just couldn’t quite hit the target, credit to all the team though, everyone put in a massive shift today.

"The effort was there from everyone and you could see how hard they battled in that last quarter of the game, we go again next week."

Jake Lister was on target for Bridlington Town Rovers in their 2-1 loss at home to Scarborough Athletic Reserves in the Premier ship.

Town Rovers make the trip to basement club Hedon Rangers Reserves this coming Saturday.

Bridlington Spa’s hopes of pushing for promotion were dented by a 2-1 home loss against Gilberdyke Phoenix.

Ben Leeson was on target for Spa, who will be hoping to bounce back in their game at bottom-placed Hull Saints this weekend.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves earned a 4-0 home victory against St Mary’s Reserves.

Rovers Reserves hit the road to AFC North this coming Saturday.

Flamborough kick-started their promotion challenge with an excellent 4-3 home success against Reckitt Reserves.

James Hodgson, Olly Robinson, Arnie Tindall and Josh Wilkins were all on target as the villagers edged the seven-goal thriller.

Boro entertain third-from-bottom Sutton United this Saturday.

Division Three pacesetters Bridlington Rovers 1903 suffered a blow to their title push as third-placed Northside Sporting earned a 2-0 home success against the leaders.