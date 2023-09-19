Bridlington Rovers Millau surge to 6-3 home victory against Elloughton Blackburn

Bridlington Rovers Millau, maroon kit, on the ball against Elloughton Blackburn.

An early chance for Elloughton came on five minutes when the referee awarded them a penalty, but a brilliant save from the Millau keeper saw the ball go out for a corner, writes Alexander Fynn.

Ten minutes later Elloughton found the opener, but Millau soon struck back with a George Jewitt-Knott finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millau were creating more chances, but despite this Elloughton regained the lead.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brid Rovers Millau on the attack. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The hosts replied quickly, Austin Wiles slotting a shot into the bottom corner to make it 2-2.

The hosts claimed the lead late in the first half with Danny Anderson shooting into the bottom corner.

The second half saw the hosts dominate possession and create more chances, Billy Tyler scored two, and only great keeping kept the score respectable. A free-kick from the halfway line by sub Joey Pilmoor saw the away keeper drop the ball through his legs and it trickled over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elloughton managed a late consolation, but a red card was shown to Millau’s Joey Baker to spoil the hosts’ day.

Millau powered to a 6-3 home win against Elloughton.

Man of the match for Millau was Josh Christlow.

Brid Town Rovers surged to an 8-2 win at Easington in the Premiership, Archie Brown, Jake Lister and Ashton Dowson scoring two goals each, with Kieran Jordan and sub Jordan Shaw also on target.

Brid Rovers Reserves won 5-2 at home to Sutton in Division One, with Leo Adams, Caman Male, Tom Sharp, Louis Warley and sub Liam Mancrief notching.

An Arnie Tindall double helped Flamborough earn a 5-2 home win against Gilberdyke Phoenix, with Mitch Collins and Josh Wilkins also on target for Boro.

The home team celebrate one of their six goals in their league win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brid Spa lost out 3-2 at home to St Mary’s Reserves, with Dom Richardson and Louie Miller on target.

Brid Rovers Pandas suffered a 2-1 Division Two defeat at Hull United Development, Jamie Walker netting for Pandas.

Brid Rovers 1903 secured a 5-0 win at Springhead Reserves in Division Three, Jay Wallace hitting two goals, with Tom Green and James Pashley, plus an own goal, completing the scoring