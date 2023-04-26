Bridlington Rovers Millau win 4-0 at rivals Spa to secure East Riding County League title

Bridlington Rovers Millau celebrate their Right Car East Riding County League Division Two title win on Tuesday night. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Austen Wiles bagged two goals, with top scorer Billy Tyler and Rich Barnes also on target as Millau secured back-to-back title wins after winning a hard-fought contest.

On Saturday Millau had defeated visitors St Mary’s Reserves 5-2, with Austen Wiles (2), Jay Wallace, Billy Tyler and Josh Christlow on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millau are in League Junior Cup semi-final action next week, as they face Haltemprice on Tuesday May 2, 6.30pm kick-off at Pride Park, First Lane, Anlaby, Hull, East Yorkshire HU10 6UU.

Also on Saturday Brid Spa had beaten Gilberdyke Phoenix by a 5-3 margin, with the scorers being Tom Coates (2), Sam Clarke, Dom Richardson and an own goal.

Last Thursday Spa also progressed in the HE Dean Cup with a third-round 2-1 win at Leven, Ben Leeson and sub Lewis Wright notching, and they face Beverley Town 3rds in tonight’s quarter-final.

Brid Spa can boost their push to be promoted as runners-up with a win at St Mary’s Reserves on Saturday, with a trip to Little Driffield on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flamborough’s Division Three title and promotion hopes were dented again by a 3-1 loss at rivals AAK S&S.