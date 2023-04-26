Bridlington Rovers Millau win 4-0 at rivals Spa to secure East Riding County League title
Bridlington Rovers Millau secured the Right Car East Riding County League Division Two title on Tuesday night with a 4-0 win at promotion rivals Bridlington Spa.
Austen Wiles bagged two goals, with top scorer Billy Tyler and Rich Barnes also on target as Millau secured back-to-back title wins after winning a hard-fought contest.
On Saturday Millau had defeated visitors St Mary’s Reserves 5-2, with Austen Wiles (2), Jay Wallace, Billy Tyler and Josh Christlow on target.
Millau are in League Junior Cup semi-final action next week, as they face Haltemprice on Tuesday May 2, 6.30pm kick-off at Pride Park, First Lane, Anlaby, Hull, East Yorkshire HU10 6UU.
Also on Saturday Brid Spa had beaten Gilberdyke Phoenix by a 5-3 margin, with the scorers being Tom Coates (2), Sam Clarke, Dom Richardson and an own goal.
Last Thursday Spa also progressed in the HE Dean Cup with a third-round 2-1 win at Leven, Ben Leeson and sub Lewis Wright notching, and they face Beverley Town 3rds in tonight’s quarter-final.
Brid Spa can boost their push to be promoted as runners-up with a win at St Mary’s Reserves on Saturday, with a trip to Little Driffield on Tuesday night.
Flamborough’s Division Three title and promotion hopes were dented again by a 3-1 loss at rivals AAK S&S.
William Hodgson notched for Boro, who head to basement team Pocklington Town 4ths this Saturday.