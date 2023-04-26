News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Rovers Millau win 4-0 at rivals Spa to secure East Riding County League title

Bridlington Rovers Millau secured the Right Car East Riding County League Division Two title on Tuesday night with a 4-0 win at promotion rivals Bridlington Spa.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 08:52 BST
Bridlington Rovers Millau celebrate their Right Car East Riding County League Division Two title win on Tuesday night. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHYBridlington Rovers Millau celebrate their Right Car East Riding County League Division Two title win on Tuesday night. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
Bridlington Rovers Millau celebrate their Right Car East Riding County League Division Two title win on Tuesday night. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Austen Wiles bagged two goals, with top scorer Billy Tyler and Rich Barnes also on target as Millau secured back-to-back title wins after winning a hard-fought contest.

On Saturday Millau had defeated visitors St Mary’s Reserves 5-2, with Austen Wiles (2), Jay Wallace, Billy Tyler and Josh Christlow on target.

Millau are in League Junior Cup semi-final action next week, as they face Haltemprice on Tuesday May 2, 6.30pm kick-off at Pride Park, First Lane, Anlaby, Hull, East Yorkshire HU10 6UU.

Also on Saturday Brid Spa had beaten Gilberdyke Phoenix by a 5-3 margin, with the scorers being Tom Coates (2), Sam Clarke, Dom Richardson and an own goal.

Last Thursday Spa also progressed in the HE Dean Cup with a third-round 2-1 win at Leven, Ben Leeson and sub Lewis Wright notching, and they face Beverley Town 3rds in tonight’s quarter-final.

Brid Spa can boost their push to be promoted as runners-up with a win at St Mary’s Reserves on Saturday, with a trip to Little Driffield on Tuesday night.

Flamborough’s Division Three title and promotion hopes were dented again by a 3-1 loss at rivals AAK S&S.

​William Hodgson notched for Boro, who head to basement team Pocklington Town 4ths this Saturday.

