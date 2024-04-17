Bridlington Rovers Pandas beat Rovers Reserves 4-2 to earn East Riding FA Junior Country Cup final berth

Brid Rovers Pandas (blue kit) challenges Brid Rovers Reserves in the ERCFA Junior Country Cup semi-final.

It was a frantic first 10 minutes, but Pandas were the first to strike with a low driven cross converted by Billy Ripley, writes Alexander Fynn.

A brilliant solo effort by Reserves saw Pandas keeper tip the ball over the bar.

After some pressure from Reserves the equaliser came after some poor keeping saw the striker easily tap it in the net.

Brid Rovers Reserves on the attack. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The pressure was now on the Pandas as a Reserves low driven shot went a fraction wide.

The Pandas went back in front from a counter-attack with Ripley slotting his shot in the bottom right corner.

It became one-way traffic as the Pandas quickly went 3-1 up with a stunning free-kick from Josh Garbutt flying into the top corner.

Chances came for both sides, but defences and keepers stood firm.

A Pandas forward works his way down the right wing in the cup clash.

Reserves came back in the game with a simple header making it 3-2.

The second half started with chances galore from Reserves, as they pushed to find the equaliser, the Pandas would soak up all the pressure from Reserves.

A goal eventually came, but the player who scored was millimetres offside.

The Reserves forced the Pandas keeper into action with a brilliant save to tip it over the bar. Frustration was beginning to creep into both sides game around the 80-minute mark.

Brid Rovers Reserves fire a shot at the Pandas goal.

A corner came for Reserves from a brilliant challenge, but the Pandas launched a brilliant counter-attack, a shot hit the Reserves keeper who could not hold on to it to leave Harrison Banks a simple open goal winner to make it 4-2.

Brandon James and Shane Wilkes were on target for the Reserves.

Pandas coach Pete Clarkson said: “What a game! It was always going to be a difficult game against a good side and both teams went for it in the first half which we just about edged.

"We were more composed in the second half but the longer the game went on the reserves put pressure on us and some stalwart defending prevented them.

"We made changes which paid off when Banksy forced an error in their defence to slot home to make sure of the win.