Bridlington Rovers Pandas bounce back with impressive home success against Hull United Development

Bridlington Rovers Pandas claimed a 4-0 home win against Hull United Development.

This was the ideal reaction by the Pandas after a disappointing result last weekend, a 3-0 reverse on the road against Hull Athletic, writes Tom Fynn.

The home side were looking for a response, and it was certainly clear from the outset that the Rovers players were fired up and ready to right a few wrongs.

An early penalty for the home side, converted by Elliot Day set the tone for the game but the Pandas side were made to work hard for their goals.

The home side try to get the ball away from the Hull United Development team. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Jake Tindall doubled the lead on the half-hour mark when some confusion in the eight-yard box left the keeper isolated and a neat pass from Ripley to Tindall who fired in from close range.

The visitors had a chance to reduce the deficit just before the half-time whistle, but the Pandas goalkeeper dealt with the threat.

The second half started much the same way the first ended with the Pandas pushing and closing down any attack early on.

Then a fumble from the Hull goalkeeper let the ball came loose and Ripley was on hand to extend the home side’s advantage.

The Pandas push in during their home win on Saturday afternoon.

Hull battled on through and had chances of their own, however the Pandas defence held firm and the Pandas gloveman will be happy to have kept a clean sheet.

On the hour mark Ryan Stockdale put the game to bed to ensure the three points stayed with the home side.

Pete Clarkson, of Bridlington Pandas, said after the match: “We needed a response today and the boys have done just that.

"Last week was not the standard we set ourselves, this you could say has righted a few wrongs.

Hull United try to close down a Bridlington Rovers Pandas player.

"We wanted a reaction and I’m pleased with how they have responded. It wasn’t perfect in some ways and credit to Hull they really battled and caused us a few problems but credit to our defence and goalkeeper.