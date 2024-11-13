Bridlington Rovers Pandas dragged into relegation scrap after loss at home to Driffield Town
This was a really disappointing result for the Pandas, going down to a dogged Driffield Town side at home.
The Pandas started the game well but they soon found themselves behind after failing to clear from a corner.
Driffield soon found themselves two goals up from a disputed offside and then made it 3-0 to take a firm grip of the match.
The home side then made a change bringing the excellent Hugo Woods on, who made an instant impact playing Ellis Bath through who finished nicely to make it 3-1 at the break.
The Pandas soon made it 3-2 after another Bath goal to put them right in the contest.
The home side had other chances to level but it wasn’t to be and Driffield got a fourth late on to put the game to bed.
Alfie Pallant was named as the man of the match for Brid Rovers Pandas.
Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “It was a really disappointing result today.
“These are the games we should be looking to win.
"We’re in a poor spell at the moment and confidence is low but we’ll keep working to turn things round.”
The Pandas host rivals Hornsea Town Reserves this Saturday.
Bridlington Rovers 1903 lost 5-1 at Barmby Moor in the East Riding FA Junior Country Cup, with Jay Wallace netting for Rovers.