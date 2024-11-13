Bridlington Rovers Pandas dragged into relegation scrap after loss at home to Driffield Town

Brid Rovers Pandas, maroon, lost 4-2 at home to Driffield Town. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Rovers Pandas were dragged into the Right Car East Riding County Football League Division Two relegation dogfight by a 4-2 home loss to rivals Driffield Town on Saturday.

This was a really disappointing result for the Pandas, going down to a dogged Driffield Town side at home.

The Pandas started the game well but they soon found themselves behind after failing to clear from a corner.

Driffield soon found themselves two goals up from a disputed offside and then made it 3-0 to take a firm grip of the match.

The home side then made a change bringing the excellent Hugo Woods on, who made an instant impact playing Ellis Bath through who finished nicely to make it 3-1 at the break.

The Pandas soon made it 3-2 after another Bath goal to put them right in the contest.

The home side had other chances to level but it wasn’t to be and Driffield got a fourth late on to put the game to bed.

Alfie Pallant was named as the man of the match for Brid Rovers Pandas.

Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “It was a really disappointing result today.

“These are the games we should be looking to win.

"We’re in a poor spell at the moment and confidence is low but we’ll keep working to turn things round.”

The Pandas host rivals Hornsea Town Reserves this Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers 1903 lost 5-1 at Barmby Moor in the East Riding FA Junior Country Cup, with Jay Wallace netting for Rovers.