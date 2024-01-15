Bridlington Rovers Pandas edged out by East Riding League Division 2 leaders Springhead FC

​Bridlington Rovers Pandas returned to Right Car East Riding County League Division Two action on Saturday as they took on table-toppers Springhead FC.

Brid Rovers Pandas, blue kit, lost 2-0 at home to Springhead.

Earlier in the season, Springhead had hammered Pandas 11-1, writes Alexander Fynn.

Pandas had the first real opportunity when Billy Ripley latched onto loose pass and launched a counter-attack, with Jay Smith Colley waiting in the middle, but he was unable to latch onto the loose ball.

Springhead were causing trouble for Pandas with Tom Baxter running from a great through-ball, but he was unable to take advantage.

The first half was end-to-end with the Pandas having the better of chances, but neither side taking their chance however it was Springhead found the opener as a defensive error from Pandas saw Baxter steal the ball off Alfie Hutchinson and chipped over the Pandas keeper to make it 1-0 to Springhead.

The visitors soon found their second goal with Baxter going on a breakaway and shooting past the keeper.

Pandas did have a chance to reduce the deficit late in the first period, but the visiting keeper was in fine form and saved a certain shot entering the top corner.

In the opening moments of the second half it was all the home side who were looking to push, with Ripley running on the wing and cutting into the middle a neat pass to Jake Tindall, but it was shot just wide.

Pandas pressed hard for long periods keeping the visiting defence busy along with the keeper who was in the form of his life denying the hosts on several occasions.

The Pandas’ best chance came from a Smith Colley free-kick, in the ensuing goal-line scramble Tindall shot through the legs of the keeper but his effort was cleared off the line, despite it clearly going over however it was not seen by the official who waved play on. Pandas kept pushing but it was in vain as they were unable to break down a stubborn, resilient Springhead.

Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “It was a spirited effort, on another day we could have come away with something. We need to be more clinical in front of goal, but I’m happy with the performance, considering we haven’t played for such a long period.