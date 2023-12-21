Bridlington Rovers Pandas held to goalless home draw by nine-man Easington United Reserves

Bridlington Rovers Pandas drew 0-0 at home to nine-man Easington United Reserves, the first red coming after only two minutes.

Brid Rovers Pandas get stuck in against Easington United Reserves.

There were cards aplenty in the match, but none of the festive nature, the ref handing out five yellows and two reds in the Right Car East Riding County Division 2 match.

Jake Tindall pulled down a visiting player, but it was the retaliation from the United player that earned him an early red, which set the tone for the remainder of the match in a bad-tempered first half with few chances on goal for either side.

Easington had a free-kick soon after, but if was dealt with by Pandas’ keeper. Another great chance came with a counterattack on the left-wing, but it was fired over.

PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Then a second caution led to a red card for Easington with a challenge on Joe Yates. Both sides were struggling for any cohesion in play due to the stop-start nature of the match.

Early in the second half it was Pandas who found their first real chance with Charley Brown’s breakaway seeing him shoot straight at the keeper. Pandas found another chance with a cross from Louis Taylor and Josh Garbutt hit the ball off the post. Easington then shot over the bar.

Pandas were unable to capitalise despite getting more chances. The best chance came late on with Tindall’s effort saved by the Easington stopper.

Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “I am frustrated with the result today, but Easington really muscled up when they were down to nine.

The home side look to start a move against Easington's second string on Saturday.

"That’s how I feel about the season really, we have had our chances and just not taken them, we have lacked that killer edge to finish off teams, it’s something we’re looking at working on in training.

"We will look at putting in a strong second half to our league campaign, it’s not been easy chopping and changing, but it’s something we have to live with and adapt too.”

Premiership leaders Brid Town Rovers beat North Ferriby Development 1-0 thanks to a Cam Connelly effort, in Division One, Brid Spa defeated Market Weighton Town 6-1 through goals from Tom Coates (2), Dom Richardson, Craig Webb, Josh White and Louie Miller, and Flamborough lost 8-2 at Beverley 3rds, with Adam Falkingham and Arnie Tindall the Boro scorers.