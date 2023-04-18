News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
3 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
3 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
4 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
4 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Bridlington Rovers Pandas lift promotion hopes with 2-0 home win against Hull Athletic

​Bridlington Rovers Pandas boosted their Right Car East Riding County League Division Four promotion hopes with a 2-0 home success against Hull Athletic.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Bridlington Rovers Pandas, blue kit, challenge Hull Athletic in the Right Car East Riding County League Division Four clash which Pandas won 2-0 PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHYBridlington Rovers Pandas, blue kit, challenge Hull Athletic in the Right Car East Riding County League Division Four clash which Pandas won 2-0 PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
Bridlington Rovers Pandas, blue kit, challenge Hull Athletic in the Right Car East Riding County League Division Four clash which Pandas won 2-0 PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Lyle Bogle scored both goals for the home side, one in each half.

Pandas coach Lee Harper said: “It was a really solid performance against a good footballing side, a really good squad effort everyone playing their part.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am really happy with how the season is going so far as we’ve made loads of improvements and are doing really well at the moment.

The home side fire in a free-kick against Hull Athletic in Saturday's league clash.The home side fire in a free-kick against Hull Athletic in Saturday's league clash.
The home side fire in a free-kick against Hull Athletic in Saturday's league clash.
Most Popular

"I am proud of all the lads with the effort and commitment shown, there are now cup finals left to hopefully get us promoted.”

Second-placed Pandas can take a step closer to securing promotion as runners-up with a home win against third-placed Hornsea Town Reserves this coming Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kane Robinson smashed in four goals and Sam Johnson a first-half hat-trick as Bridlington Rovers romped to a 10-4 win at Hall Road Rangers Development in Division One.

Callum Cheetham added two goals and Tom Sharp another for Rovers, who head to Roos this coming weekend.

Bridlington Rovers Millau took a step closer to the Division Two title with a magnificent 7-1 win at promotion-chasing AFC Skirlaugh.

Billy Tyler led the way for the leaders with a brace, with Austen Wiles, Joey Baker, James Webb, man of the match Rich Barnes and Nathan Goodwill also on target.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Millau are now 13 points clear of Bridlington Spa, and the leaders are at home to St Mary’s AFC Reserves this Saturday.

Flamborough are still firmly in the Division Three title and promotion race despite being held to a 1-1 home draw by strugglers Brandesburton Reserves.

Joel Rollinson was on target for Boro, whose men of the match were Will Hodgson and Josh Wilkins.

Boro head to AAK this coming Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bridlington Rovers Academy surged to a 4-1 home win against Seaside United in Division Five.

Nick Allanach, Harry Pilmoor, James Pashley and Lewis Sellers netted for Academy, Darren Hall replying for United.