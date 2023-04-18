Bridlington Rovers Pandas, blue kit, challenge Hull Athletic in the Right Car East Riding County League Division Four clash which Pandas won 2-0 PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Lyle Bogle scored both goals for the home side, one in each half.

Pandas coach Lee Harper said: “It was a really solid performance against a good footballing side, a really good squad effort everyone playing their part.

"I am really happy with how the season is going so far as we’ve made loads of improvements and are doing really well at the moment.

The home side fire in a free-kick against Hull Athletic in Saturday's league clash.

"I am proud of all the lads with the effort and commitment shown, there are now cup finals left to hopefully get us promoted.”

Second-placed Pandas can take a step closer to securing promotion as runners-up with a home win against third-placed Hornsea Town Reserves this coming Saturday.

Kane Robinson smashed in four goals and Sam Johnson a first-half hat-trick as Bridlington Rovers romped to a 10-4 win at Hall Road Rangers Development in Division One.

Callum Cheetham added two goals and Tom Sharp another for Rovers, who head to Roos this coming weekend.

Bridlington Rovers Millau took a step closer to the Division Two title with a magnificent 7-1 win at promotion-chasing AFC Skirlaugh.

Billy Tyler led the way for the leaders with a brace, with Austen Wiles, Joey Baker, James Webb, man of the match Rich Barnes and Nathan Goodwill also on target.

Millau are now 13 points clear of Bridlington Spa, and the leaders are at home to St Mary’s AFC Reserves this Saturday.

Flamborough are still firmly in the Division Three title and promotion race despite being held to a 1-1 home draw by strugglers Brandesburton Reserves.

Joel Rollinson was on target for Boro, whose men of the match were Will Hodgson and Josh Wilkins.

Boro head to AAK this coming Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers Academy surged to a 4-1 home win against Seaside United in Division Five.